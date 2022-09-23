Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Northwest Iowa couple first in state to participate in 'tribal customary adoption'
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 5 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
KCRG.com
Turnout strong for ‘Step Up for Down Syndrome’ walk in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 200 people took part in the Hawkeye Area Down Syndrome Association “Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk” on Sunday. The event, held at Cherry Hill Park, is the association’s only fundraiser. This year, they raised around $20,000, which will go towards things to help children with Down Syndrome, such as monthly music therapy.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
KCRG.com
Marion residents are excited about Marion Square restoration plans
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Several people were listening to music and shopping at local vendors Saturday during the Marion Square Market, but starting next year the park could look very different. The Marion City Council approved the use of nearly $7 million of ARPA to be used to renovate Marion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 News Now
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
KCRG.com
Central Iowa man to be sentenced in Jan. 6 case
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 2 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
KCRG.com
Marion moves forward with city square plans
The officer went to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. A location in Postville as well as one an hour west of Des Moines will end their services on November 19th.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions' pipeline would be built across large areas of western and northern Iowa. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Watch: Emily Schrad interviews an organizer for Asian Fest
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emily Schrad interviewed Emma Nemecek, one of the organizers of Asian Fest. Asian Fest is at NewBo City Market on Saturday, September 24th from 12:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event includes local food vendors, a kid zone, live performances, and a fashion show.
KCRG.com
Plans for nearly $7 million overhaul of Marion City Square Park approved
A nearly seven-million dollar overhaul of Marion City Square to include an outdoor ice skating area. Worker hurt after attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The officer went to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Goulash Day marks 100 years at Cedar Rapids church
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids continued a century-long tradition with the 100th Czech Goulash Day on Sunday. Some Iowa candidates running for the U.S. House will face off in a debate Monday night. Cedar Rapids Community School District families to learn about new high school. Updated: 44 minutes...
KCRG.com
Dubuque woman sells anti-breed ban shirts to give back to rescues and shelters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman in Dubuque is taking a stand against breed bans, and in doing so she’s giving back to area rescues and shelters. ”We want to focus on behavior over breed,” Stephanie Sanders, Owner of Pupper Mom Apparel, said. More than 60 towns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
A Crazy Error Might Need Fixed Before Iowa Can End Time Changes
As states across the country, including Iowa, continue to discuss the elimination of the "Daylight Saving Time" concept, moving the clock ahead one hour every spring and back one hour every fall, a shocking discovery has been made that may need to be rectified quickly. The "Sunshine Protection Act" was...
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa families work to raise more awareness and inclusion of Down Syndrome
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two eastern Iowa families are spreading a message of inclusion after having children with Down Syndrome. They say they hope they can change the stigma often associated with the diagnosis. 2-year-old Cal Rivera of Iowa City is full of love. His mom says he’s never met...
KCRG.com
Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 6 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
KCRG.com
Pusateri's restaurant in Dubuque closes after 70 years
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids continued a century-long tradition with the 100th Czech Goulash Day on Sunday. Some Iowa candidates running for the U.S. House will face off in a debate Monday night. Cedar Rapids Community School District families to learn about new high school. Updated: 2 hours...
KCRG.com
Jonesy’s owners cite family needs as reason to close, or sell, Center Point staple
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jonesy’s Restaurant has been drawing people to Center Point for 30 years with good service, good food, and some of the biggest tenderloins around. Owner Deborah Klouda started working there just a few years after it opened. And three years ago, she and her...
Comments / 0