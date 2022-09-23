CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 200 people took part in the Hawkeye Area Down Syndrome Association “Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk” on Sunday. The event, held at Cherry Hill Park, is the association’s only fundraiser. This year, they raised around $20,000, which will go towards things to help children with Down Syndrome, such as monthly music therapy.

