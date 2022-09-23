ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

KCRG.com

Turnout strong for ‘Step Up for Down Syndrome’ walk in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 200 people took part in the Hawkeye Area Down Syndrome Association “Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk” on Sunday. The event, held at Cherry Hill Park, is the association’s only fundraiser. This year, they raised around $20,000, which will go towards things to help children with Down Syndrome, such as monthly music therapy.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Marion residents are excited about Marion Square restoration plans

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Several people were listening to music and shopping at local vendors Saturday during the Marion Square Market, but starting next year the park could look very different. The Marion City Council approved the use of nearly $7 million of ARPA to be used to renovate Marion...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Central Iowa man to be sentenced in Jan. 6 case

Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Marion moves forward with city square plans

The officer went to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. A location in Postville as well as one an hour west of Des Moines will end their services on November 19th.
MARION, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access

Summit Carbon Solutions' pipeline would be built across large areas of western and northern Iowa. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Watch: Emily Schrad interviews an organizer for Asian Fest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emily Schrad interviewed Emma Nemecek, one of the organizers of Asian Fest. Asian Fest is at NewBo City Market on Saturday, September 24th from 12:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event includes local food vendors, a kid zone, live performances, and a fashion show.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Plans for nearly $7 million overhaul of Marion City Square Park approved

A nearly seven-million dollar overhaul of Marion City Square to include an outdoor ice skating area. Worker hurt after attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The officer went to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Goulash Day marks 100 years at Cedar Rapids church

St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids continued a century-long tradition with the 100th Czech Goulash Day on Sunday. Some Iowa candidates running for the U.S. House will face off in a debate Monday night. Cedar Rapids Community School District families to learn about new high school.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen

BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Crazy Error Might Need Fixed Before Iowa Can End Time Changes

As states across the country, including Iowa, continue to discuss the elimination of the "Daylight Saving Time" concept, moving the clock ahead one hour every spring and back one hour every fall, a shocking discovery has been made that may need to be rectified quickly. The "Sunshine Protection Act" was...
IOWA STATE
103.3 WJOD

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell

Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters.
CENTER POINT, IA
KCRG.com

Pusateri's restaurant in Dubuque closes after 70 years

St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids continued a century-long tradition with the 100th Czech Goulash Day on Sunday. Some Iowa candidates running for the U.S. House will face off in a debate Monday night. Cedar Rapids Community School District families to learn about new high school.
DUBUQUE, IA

