Two of the AFC’s most successful franchises will do battle in Foxboro as the Baltimore Ravens hit the road to face the New England Patriots. The Ravens go into Sunday as 2 1/2-point favorites to get back into the win column following their wild Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Both teams enter with 1-1 records as the Ravens play away from home for the second time in three weeks and the Patriots open their home season.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO