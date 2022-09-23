ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biglerville, PA

Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books

Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Biglerville, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Biglerville, PA
City
Wyncote, PA
PennLive.com

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots free live stream (9/25/22): Kickoff time, channel, betting odds

Two of the AFC’s most successful franchises will do battle in Foxboro as the Baltimore Ravens hit the road to face the New England Patriots. The Ravens go into Sunday as 2 1/2-point favorites to get back into the win column following their wild Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Both teams enter with 1-1 records as the Ravens play away from home for the second time in three weeks and the Patriots open their home season.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Field Hockey
PennLive.com

'Unholy Schoolhouse' brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Best beef & shrimp dish; I-83 expansion; PSU funding: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. High: 65; Low: 48. Mostly sunny today and tomorrow; rain on Sunday. I-83 project: A decades-long planned expansion of I-83 in Harrisburg is aimed at reducing congestion and repairing a crumbling elevated highway. But it will come at a human cost: Hundreds of residents and business owners will lose their properties.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Five Finger Death Punch playing Hersheypark Stadium this weekend

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch will be playing Hersheypark Stadium this weekend. The September 24 concert will include bands Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From the Gods. According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the event range from $20 to $235.50 each for the Hersheypark...
HERSHEY, PA
NewsBreak
Sports
AdWeek

Gabrielle Mediak Named AM Anchor at WPMT in Harrisburg

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gabriel Mediak has joined Harrisburg, Pa. Fox affiliate WPMT as a morning anchor. She announced her debut on social media, telling viewers...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Checking out Hershey's new indoor market? Don't miss these great sweet, savory offerings | Mimi's picks

The brand new glass doors to the upper level of Fresh Market Hershey, 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, swung open to the public on Sept. 1. Keeping the integrity of the old Hershey Abattoir building intact, the main structure is the same but the interior is bright, clean and abuzz with varied food and deli stands, distillery, brewery and wine vendors.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Unethical misdeeds must have consequences | PennLive letters

The disturbing hazing incidents by certain members of Middletown High School’s football team prove that it takes a few bad apples to rot the whole bunch. The decision to suspend this years football team’s participation was a bold and righteous move by their school board. Unethical misdeeds must have consequences, no matter who you are or what social status one has in life.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
