4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In PennsylvaniaTravel MavenChambersburg, PA
Stout defense, Kyle Williams help Harrisburg hand Cumberland Valley first loss
Saturday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup between a 4-0 Cumberland Valley team and Harrisburg Cougars squad gaining steam looked on paper to have the makings of a classic matchup. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And after a tepid start where neither team scored in...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books
Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
West Perry football reaches 4-0 with blowout win over Trinity
If anybody in the Mid-Penn Conference was sleeping on the West Perry football team, they hopefully have awakened. Led by a dominating performance by the imposing West Perry linemen, the Mustangs scorched their way to a 40-14 win over Trinity on Sept. 16.
Bishop McDevitt blasts Cedar Cliff, but star player goes down with injury
HARRISBURG – Marquese Williams was brilliant again Friday and Bishop McDevitt put up more eye-popping numbers in an easy 48-7 win over Cedar Cliff, but it might have come at a cost. Senior Tyshawn Russell, the team’s leading receiver, went down in the second quarter with what appeared to...
Alex Erby tosses 4 TDs as Steel-High takes down Big Spring, 61-7
STEELTON – Lightning struck quickly on a clear Friday night at War Veterans Memorial Field. It took 88 seconds for the Steel-High football team to plant 14 points on visiting Big Spring in the form of a five-play drive and a 35-yard fumble return to the house. The Rollers...
Harrisburg’s Ronald Kent Jr., Donte Kent excited to continue ‘special’ season with Central Michigan at Penn State
Donte Kent and Ronald Kent Jr. grew up in a house with two other brothers, and when you start doing that math — four athletic boys, one house — you expect the rough and tumble stories to follow. Backyard battles. Living room wrestling matches. Mischief. Typical stuff. And,...
DeVonta Smith is this week’s star as Eagles remain unbeaten
LANDOVER, Md. — DeVonta Smith caught eight passes from Jalen Hurts for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, Carson Wentz flopped in his first game against the team that drafted him and the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Washington Commanders 24-8 Sunday to remain unbeaten. Smith made acrobatic catches...
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots free live stream (9/25/22): Kickoff time, channel, betting odds
Two of the AFC’s most successful franchises will do battle in Foxboro as the Baltimore Ravens hit the road to face the New England Patriots. The Ravens go into Sunday as 2 1/2-point favorites to get back into the win column following their wild Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Both teams enter with 1-1 records as the Ravens play away from home for the second time in three weeks and the Patriots open their home season.
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
Braves vs. Phillies prediction, betting odds for MLB on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the Atlanta Braves in MLB at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET.
Best beef & shrimp dish; I-83 expansion; PSU funding: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. High: 65; Low: 48. Mostly sunny today and tomorrow; rain on Sunday. I-83 project: A decades-long planned expansion of I-83 in Harrisburg is aimed at reducing congestion and repairing a crumbling elevated highway. But it will come at a human cost: Hundreds of residents and business owners will lose their properties.
abc27.com
Five Finger Death Punch playing Hersheypark Stadium this weekend
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch will be playing Hersheypark Stadium this weekend. The September 24 concert will include bands Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From the Gods. According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the event range from $20 to $235.50 each for the Hersheypark...
Discount chain growth; Harrisburg shooting; candidate debates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Ollie’s bargain store chain has weathered the ups and downs of the past two years, including staffing shortages and supply chain issues. This year, Ollie’s is expected to open between 41 and 43 stores, getting close to 500.
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
John Jones III inaugurated as Dickinson College President
Former Federal U.S. Judge John E. Jones III was inaugurated as the 30th president of Dickinson College Saturday morning, Sept. 24, 2022, on the lawn in front of Old West on campus. A 1977 graduate of the college Jones has been interim president since last summer at the private, liberal...
AdWeek
Gabrielle Mediak Named AM Anchor at WPMT in Harrisburg
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gabriel Mediak has joined Harrisburg, Pa. Fox affiliate WPMT as a morning anchor. She announced her debut on social media, telling viewers...
Checking out Hershey’s new indoor market? Don’t miss these great sweet, savory offerings | Mimi’s picks
The brand new glass doors to the upper level of Fresh Market Hershey, 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, swung open to the public on Sept. 1. Keeping the integrity of the old Hershey Abattoir building intact, the main structure is the same but the interior is bright, clean and abuzz with varied food and deli stands, distillery, brewery and wine vendors.
Eagle Scout project goes ‘gaga’ at community park in central Pa.
James Rinehart Jr. recently completed his Eagle Scout project after planning and constructing a gaga ball pit in Carroll Twp. Community Park, Shermans Dale, Perry County. The 17-year-old Shermans Dale resident explained his project during an August meeting of the Carroll Township supervisors. “There was a bare area in Carroll...
Central Pa. woman among 2 to die in fatal crash at N.J. pop-up car rally
The driver charged in a fatal crash during an unsanctioned car meet-up in Wildwood has a documented history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash, according to court records and a family member. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is charged with multiple counts of death by...
Unethical misdeeds must have consequences | PennLive letters
The disturbing hazing incidents by certain members of Middletown High School’s football team prove that it takes a few bad apples to rot the whole bunch. The decision to suspend this years football team’s participation was a bold and righteous move by their school board. Unethical misdeeds must have consequences, no matter who you are or what social status one has in life.
PennLive.com
