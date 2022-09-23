ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Phoenixville, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Upper Perkiomen High School soccer team will have a game with Phoenixville Area High School on September 23, 2022, 12:45:00.

Upper Perkiomen High School
Phoenixville Area High School
September 23, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The West Windsor-Plainsboro High School soccer team will have a game with Allentown High School on September 24, 2022, 07:00:00.
