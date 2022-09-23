ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Pottstown, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Upper Merion Area High School soccer team will have a game with Pottstown High School on September 23, 2022, 12:45:00.

Upper Merion Area High School
Pottstown High School
September 23, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

