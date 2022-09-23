Wilmington, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Wilmington.
The Newark High School soccer team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on September 23, 2022, 12:30:00.
Newark High School
Delaware Military Academy
September 23, 2022
12:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Newark High School soccer team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on September 23, 2022, 14:15:00.
Newark High School
Delaware Military Academy
September 23, 2022
14:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
