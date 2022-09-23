ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Wilmington.

The Newark High School soccer team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on September 23, 2022, 12:30:00.

Varsity Girls Soccer

The Newark High School soccer team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on September 23, 2022, 14:15:00.

Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

WDEL 1150AM

Henderson's 5 TD passes help Delaware beat Hampton 35-3

Nolan Henderson completed 30 of 43 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns — three to Thyrick Pitts — to help Delaware beat Hampton 35-3 Saturday night at Delaware Stadium in Newark. Henderson connected with Pitts on touchdowns of 15 and 8 yards to give Delaware (4-0, 2-0...
NEWARK, DE
chargerathletics.com

VOLLEYBALL TURNED AWAY BY WILMINGTON UNIVERSITY

Newark, Del. (9/24/22) The Dominican University New York women's volleyball team fell to the Wildcats of Wilmington University 3-0. After the loss, the Chargers fell to 6-7 (4-2 CACC). The Wildcats improved to 5-11 (3-2 CACC) after the win. The Chargers were led by Emmalyn LaPier (Endicott, N.Y.) who finished...
NEW CASTLE, DE
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Newark, DE
Education
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Education
Wilmington, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
Wilmington, DE
Education
WMDT.com

Truck convoy raises money for Delaware Special Olympics

HARRINGTON, Del.- Nearly 200 truck drivers from across the area met at the Delaware State Fairgrounds for a police-escorted 29-mile ride through Kent County, raising money and awareness for the Delaware Special Olympics. But before truckers hit the road- they held an auction for the Special Olympics, got to meet...
KENT COUNTY, DE
NBC Philadelphia

2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game

Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Woman and Infant Child

The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cassandra Brasch, 40 of Wilmington and her daughter Palmer Yetter, 6 months of age. (Wilmington, Del.-19802) On Saturday, (9/24), New Castle County Police responded to the 100 block of E. Thirty-Ninth Street in Pennrose for the report of a missing person. Officers learned Cassandra left the residence on Thursday (9/22) during the afternoon hours. Family members reported that Cassandra has not been taking her prescribed medication and there is a real concern for her safety and that of her 6-month-old daughter Palmer.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8

The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month. The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.
MILFORD, DE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#The Newark High School#Varsity Girls Soccer
Delaware LIVE News

Top ranked Cavaliers secure win with big plays

The Appoquinimink Jaguars have never beaten their district rival Middletown (on the field) in football since the Jags started playing on the varsity-level in 2009. That streak continued last night in a “hard fought” game at Appo high. The defending state champs scored on two long plays to secure a 14-0 win in front of a capacity crowd of more ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
VISTA.Today

West Chester Dean Wants to Give Aspiring Teachers a Chance

West Chester University Dean Desha Williams is one of many educators who wants to take the burden off of students working to become teachers. The newly waived basic skills requirement for educators will rid the requirement of the basic skills tests in reading, math, and writing for the next three years, writes Susan Snyder for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Philly

West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
WEST CHESTER, PA
WMDT.com

Firefly festival boosts local businesses in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Thursday the 22nd through Sunday the 25th marks the 10th Annual Firefly festival at the Dover Speedway grounds in Dover. The event features colorful costumes, camping, musical numbers, and thousands of fans. Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce President Dina Vendetti says- the city welcomes the crowds. “Any time...
DOVER, DE
High school soccer game info

