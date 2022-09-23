Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
The Top Kid-Friendly Beaches In San Diego
Whether you’re there on a romantic getaway or for an unforgettable family vacation, San Diego is a warm, welcoming destination of choice. But if you do have children with you, finding a fun, safe, family-friendly beach will be a top priority. And while you certainly won’t find any beaches in the county that forbid children, these San Diego County beaches happen to be especially family-friendly.
NBC San Diego
Hot Weather Rolling Through San Diego County
Although summer's officially over, a flashback to the all-too-recent dog days is in store for the San Diego area, starting this weekend. A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
NBC San Diego
From Pumpkin Patches to Beer Gardens, These San Diego Events Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
It can be hard to get into the fall spirit when we live in a climate that feels like it's summer nearly year-round (I mean, who's complaining). But if you really want to embrace the changing season in San Diego County this year, this roundup will help. From fun-for-the-whole-family activities...
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
As Heat Waves Increase, People Should Know How Extreme Temps Affect the Body
Recently, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for San Diego County. The warning stated, “Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100° F,” were possible. It cautioned that extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for people working or participating in outdoor activities.
KPBS
Summery autumn heat wave in store for San Diego area
Though summer's officially over, a flashback to the all-too-recent dog days is in store for the San Diego area, starting this weekend. A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Advisories, Warnings Issued as San Diego Region Faces Brief New Heat Wave
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the San Diego County coastal areas and valleys beginning 10 a.m. Monday as the region faces a brief new heat wave. The advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, while in the county deserts a heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Thousands attend long-awaited Miramar Air Show
Day two of the MCAS Miramar Air Show was another full day packed with sights and sounds, as hundreds of thousands of people had their eyes to the sky.
Lifeguards warn of dangers after man drowns at Torrey Pines State Beach
A man in his late 50s died Sunday morning after drowning near the flat rock area at Torrey Pines State Beach, first responders said.
coolsandiegosights.com
Trolley Dances returns to San Diego!
The San Diego Dance Theater’s 24th Annual Trolley Dances are being held this year near several trolley Blue Line stations, in and around UC San Diego. Five dances are included in this extremely unique event. Mobile groups gather to watch a dance, then ride the trolley to view performances at other locations!
KESQ
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 25 at 2:50AM PDT until September 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot with temperatures 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San. Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN…Sunday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Restaurant Week is Back With Delectable Dishes For Diners
Calling all San Diego foodies: San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th iteration to give patrons the opportunity to indulge in some delectable eats from more than 100 local eateries. The fall version of this biannual event, presented by the California Restaurant Association, runs from Sept. 25 to...
delmartimes.net
Glass Box and Naegi: Two North County chefs are creating Japanese food with local influences
Ethan Yang and William Eick have a lot in common. Both North County men are in their early 30s. They’ve both spent most of the past decade cooking in North County-area restaurant kitchens. And over the past year, they’ve both launched unique signature restaurants that combine their passion for Japanese food with local ingredients and culinary influences.
Weather warnings issued for Julian, other parts of East County
The National Weather Service San Diego on Sunday issued a special weather statement for Julian that advised residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure due to expected pea-sized hail along with wind gusts to reach 40 mph.
News 8 KFMB
Celebrating International Rabbit Day Saturday, Sept. 24
Saturday, Sept. 24, is International Rabbit Day. Celebrate with some adoptable rabbits from the San Diego Humane Society.
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
Fall in San Diego | Food, fun, festivals will have you feeling the season
SAN DIEGO — Fall has finally arrived. The sun is still out in San Diego, but you can enjoy the fall season at events across the county. Here's a list:. Julian Farm and Orchard is open from now until the end of October, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. San...
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
News 8 KFMB
Naval Base San Diego celebrates 100 years
Naval Base San Diego invited the public for its centennial celebration. Thousands of people had the opportunity to tour Naval ships on Saturday.
San Diego is #3 destination for people looking to move to a different city
San Diego is one of the top destinations in the country that people are looking to move to, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
