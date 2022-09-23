CFTC Penalizes bZeroX and Founders, Targets Ooki DAO as “Unincorporated Association,” One Commissioner Dissents

Read full article on original website
Financial Stability Oversight Council , Re-Iterates that Digital Asset Report to be Published in October
The Financial Stability Oversight Council held a meeting today, and part of the discussion revolved around digital assets. In the readout, the Council noted that Treasury staff provided an update on digital assets and the report that is being prepared following the recent Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets. The Council expects to issue the report in October 2022.
