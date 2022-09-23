ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

Police investigate shooting in Miami that sent man to hospital

MIAMI – A man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city of Miami on Sunday. Authorities said they received a call at approximately 2 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot. It happened in Miami’s Wynwood area, around Northwest First Court and 23rd Street. “All I...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

FBI tight lipped on investigation into possible SW Dade abduction of children, nanny

MIAMI - The FBI is investigating a possible abduction of a woman and two young children from a southwest Miami-Dade home. Eric Ison, who said he lives with the family, said when he got a call that the children and their nanny were taken, he rushed home. Ison said when he arrived home, there was no one there. "They were all gone. Of course, then I checked the cameras and I had no idea who these people are," said Ison. Surveillance images from Ison's front porch show a group of people with two small children...
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
TEQUESTA, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating possible abduction in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing following a reported abduction in southwest Miami-Dade County. Authorities were seen responding to a home Thursday on Southwest 48th Street and 87th Place. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. regarding an abduction. Police said they...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Police searching for man caught on camera holding cellphone under woman’s dress at Walmart

(NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL) – Police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale. Officials released the surveillance footage that shows a woman in a floral dress in the cosmetic aisle of Walmart when a man wearing an old Florida Marlins cap is seen bending down and extending his arm under the woman’s dress. Investigators believe he was holding a cellphone under her dress and either taking a photo or a video of the woman.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

FBI takes over investigation into reported abduction in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into a reported abduction in SW Miami-Dade.Police said the call came in Thursday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., as Miami-Dade police responded to the 4700 block of SW 87th Place.Authorities confirmed their investigation involved a woman and two children.Shortly after 9 p.m. the woman and the children were found safe within two miles from where they were reportedly abducted. Now, the FBI will be looking into what happened.  Under the "Lindbergh Law," the FBI has jurisdiction to investigate any reported mysterious disappearance or kidnapping involving a child. "There does not have to be a ransom demand nor does the child have to cross state lines or be missing for 24 hours before the FBI will become involved."Images from the scene showed part of the neighborhood roped off with yellow tape.  There were also several police cruisers, as well as, an evidence police truck. The investigation continued into the night. 
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 11-year-old boy in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Tamarac. Jeremiah Ismael was last seen near his school, Rhema Word Christian Academy, at 2800 West Prospect Road, Friday morning. Investigators said the...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man tries to rob 13 year old at a fast-food restaurant

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man tried to rob a 13-year-old at a fast-food restaurant in Broward County. The crime happened on Aug. 19 around 8 p.m. The sheriff's office would not identify the restaurant since it invoked Marsy's Law. According to investigators, a man wearing an orange...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

