Click10.com
Police investigate shooting in Miami that sent man to hospital
MIAMI – A man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city of Miami on Sunday. Authorities said they received a call at approximately 2 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot. It happened in Miami’s Wynwood area, around Northwest First Court and 23rd Street. “All I...
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
cbs12.com
'Dangerously wanted' kidnapping suspect from Broward captured on Treasure Coast
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A "dangerously wanted" man was taken off the streets this week, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office brought in Michael Hernandez on Sept. 21. Hernandez was wanted in Broward county for various felony charges that include false imprisonment and kidnapping.
FBI tight lipped on investigation into possible SW Dade abduction of children, nanny
MIAMI - The FBI is investigating a possible abduction of a woman and two young children from a southwest Miami-Dade home. Eric Ison, who said he lives with the family, said when he got a call that the children and their nanny were taken, he rushed home. Ison said when he arrived home, there was no one there. "They were all gone. Of course, then I checked the cameras and I had no idea who these people are," said Ison. Surveillance images from Ison's front porch show a group of people with two small children...
Florida Trauma Star Firefighter Paramedic Arrested In Missing Drug Case
A Florida Firefighter Paramedic assigned to the Trauma Star helicopter program has been arrested for tampering with evidence and official misconduct, according to deputies. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations unit. “Although this is
cbs12.com
Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
Click10.com
Police investigating possible abduction in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing following a reported abduction in southwest Miami-Dade County. Authorities were seen responding to a home Thursday on Southwest 48th Street and 87th Place. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. regarding an abduction. Police said they...
850wftl.com
Police searching for man caught on camera holding cellphone under woman’s dress at Walmart
(NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL) – Police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale. Officials released the surveillance footage that shows a woman in a floral dress in the cosmetic aisle of Walmart when a man wearing an old Florida Marlins cap is seen bending down and extending his arm under the woman’s dress. Investigators believe he was holding a cellphone under her dress and either taking a photo or a video of the woman.
FBI takes over investigation into reported abduction in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into a reported abduction in SW Miami-Dade.Police said the call came in Thursday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., as Miami-Dade police responded to the 4700 block of SW 87th Place.Authorities confirmed their investigation involved a woman and two children.Shortly after 9 p.m. the woman and the children were found safe within two miles from where they were reportedly abducted. Now, the FBI will be looking into what happened. Under the "Lindbergh Law," the FBI has jurisdiction to investigate any reported mysterious disappearance or kidnapping involving a child. "There does not have to be a ransom demand nor does the child have to cross state lines or be missing for 24 hours before the FBI will become involved."Images from the scene showed part of the neighborhood roped off with yellow tape. There were also several police cruisers, as well as, an evidence police truck. The investigation continued into the night.
click orlando
Car found in Maine may be clue in case of Florida boy who vanished in August
MIAMI – An abandoned vehicle that turned up in Maine may provide a clue to the whereabouts of 6-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales, who is the subject of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Amber Alert, according to News 6 partner WPLG. The FDLE reported Jorge, who is...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Aventura Mall Video Voyeurism Wanted on Same Charge in Broward
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now wanted on similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Ciano Brown after he was caught on camera placing a phone under a woman's...
NBC Miami
Elusive One-Woman Crime Spree Includes Deadly Hit-and-Run in Lauderhill: Police
A 37-year-old woman who is already accused of stealing a car is facing new charges following a deadly hit-and-run in Lauderhill. Ira Joe Anderson, 71, was struck by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck while walking across the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue about 10:40 p.m. June 20. Acting...
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
CBS News
Woman, children found safe after possible abduction, FBI investigating
Teri Hornstein reports two children and their nanny were taken from a SW Miami-Dade home. They were found hours later about two miles away.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 11-year-old boy in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Tamarac. Jeremiah Ismael was last seen near his school, Rhema Word Christian Academy, at 2800 West Prospect Road, Friday morning. Investigators said the...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 11-year-old boy last seen near Tamarac school found safe in Pompano Beach
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located an 11-year-old boy one day after he went missing in Tamarac. Jeremiah Ismael had been last seen near his school, Rhema Word Christian Academy, at 2800 West Prospect Road, Friday morning. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the boy had been spotted walking...
cw34.com
Man tries to rob 13 year old at a fast-food restaurant
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man tried to rob a 13-year-old at a fast-food restaurant in Broward County. The crime happened on Aug. 19 around 8 p.m. The sheriff's office would not identify the restaurant since it invoked Marsy's Law. According to investigators, a man wearing an orange...
WSVN-TV
Trial of Mexican actor charged with manslaughter during road rage incident begins with state witness testimony
MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial of a Mexican telenovela actor accused of a deadly act of road rage got underway with state witness testimony. Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s manslaughter trial began in a Miami courtroom with opening statements, Friday. “This defendant decided to not let the victim in this...
