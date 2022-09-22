Read full article on original website
thelundreport.org
Lack Of Staff In Hospitals Leads To Patient Deaths, Health Officials Say
This article was republished from Oregon Capital Chronicle. People in Oregon are dying as a result of the state’s hospital staffing shortage. Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, told a state legislative committee on Thursday that people in need of intensive care often have to wait for admission because hospitals lack staff. And that, he said, can lead to the worst consequences.
Oregon recommends minimum ventilation levels in classrooms; Portland Public Schools says it will try
In a sweeping about-face, Oregon’s largest school district on Friday said it will “strive” to increase a key measure of air quality to minimum levels long-trumpeted by a wide swath of experts nationwide. Portland Public Schools’ announcement comes after an investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive in May found...
KDRV
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
focushillsboro.com
To Reduce Hospital Overcrowding, Oregon Lawmakers Approve $40 Million In Emergency Financing
On Friday, lawmakers in Oregon gave their approval to more than $40 million in emergency financing to reduce the number of patients waiting in the state’s hospitals. The largest portion of the funds will be allocated to long-term care institutions, which are places where sick people who no longer require hospital care can go to recuperate. Due to a lack of available staff, those facilities are unable to take on any new patients, meaning that patients are forced to remain in hospitals.
philomathnews.com
Oregon needs thousands of construction, government workers to close housing gap
Oregon’s housing shortage is worse today than it was before the start of the COVID pandemic, a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday during a hearing to discuss ways of easing the statewide crunch. The shortage of affordable housing has a big impact: Oregon has one of the highest homeless...
Oregon needs to crack down on drug use, experts tell lawmakers
A day after the Oregon Health Authority declared a new era in the state’s approach to drug addiction had begun, experts warned legislators that the state’s drug epidemic is worsening while its new approach lacks crucial elements to stem the crisis. Keith Humphreys, director of the Stanford Network...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
Critics call Measure 110 a ‘mistake,’ say drug use increasing
Two years after the State of Oregon decriminalized hard drugs, some people are calling the decision a mistake.
'You've got to assume it has fentanyl in it': Fentanyl crisis claiming lives in Oregon and Washington
The conversation experts say every family needs to have. Griffin Hoffmann was a typical 16-year-old, doing his best in a world that hasn't been easy on kids in the past few years. He loved his friends. He had a heart for social justice. He struggled with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a tennis star at McDaniel High in northeast Portland. He went to the movies, he played video games. And he did something many teens do — he experimented at times with drugs.
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kate Brown Of Oregon Demands For A New Tax Credit And Other Incentives For Semiconductors
On April 5, 2022, Governor Kate Brown signs the “Future Ready Oregon” workforce spending plan, a $200 million initiative, at the Intel campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. In order to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to boost Oregon’s semiconductor industry, Gov. Kate Brown is urging the Legislature to move swiftly the following year.
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
opb.org
Oregon could receive more than $20 million in settlement with Juul
Accused of relentlessly marketing to underaged people, Juul Labs — a company that manufactures electronic cigarettes — is expected to pay the state of Oregon more than $20 million in a settlement. This comes after a two-year investigation into the company’s marketing practices led by the Oregon Department...
Nevada joins Washington, Oregon in ArrayRx discount prescription drug card program
(The Center Square) – Nevadans will now have access to a digital discount card for prescription drugs, Governor Steve Sisolak announced this morning. The ArrayRx card is free to all Nevadans, both insured and uninsured. According to the governor's office, it could reduce medication prices by up to 20% on brand name drugs and 80% for generic brands.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon EQC Rejects The Request For Metolius River Designation While Voting To Expand The Clean Fuels Program
Friday saw the unanimous approval of a large extension of the Clean Fuels Program, which aids in lowering pollutants that contribute to climate change, by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission. Additionally, the commission rejected a request for the Metolius River in Oregon to be recognized as an Outstanding Resource Water...
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
yachatsnews.com
Eight social service agencies in Lincoln County will be getting $4.65 million to launch treatment programs funded by Measure 110
Millions of dollars generated by a controversial, first-of-its-kind Oregon ballot measure will soon be heading to Lincoln County service providers to help cope with substance abuse, homelessness and related issues. Lincoln County, working with eight local service agencies, is slated to receive $4.65 million from Measure 110, which Oregon voters...
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring
When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
Oregon State Hospital will start releasing patients facing criminal charges
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's only state-run psychiatric facility is so full that it's been ordered to start releasing patients early — specifically those who are awaiting trial for criminal charges. Starting Oct. 12, Oregon State Hospital will release 23 aid and assist patients, then continue to release a...
yachatsnews.com
Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns three months before scheduled retirement
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
