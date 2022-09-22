ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Lack Of Staff In Hospitals Leads To Patient Deaths, Health Officials Say

This article was republished from Oregon Capital Chronicle. People in Oregon are dying as a result of the state’s hospital staffing shortage. Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, told a state legislative committee on Thursday that people in need of intensive care often have to wait for admission because hospitals lack staff. And that, he said, can lead to the worst consequences.
To Reduce Hospital Overcrowding, Oregon Lawmakers Approve $40 Million In Emergency Financing

On Friday, lawmakers in Oregon gave their approval to more than $40 million in emergency financing to reduce the number of patients waiting in the state’s hospitals. The largest portion of the funds will be allocated to long-term care institutions, which are places where sick people who no longer require hospital care can go to recuperate. Due to a lack of available staff, those facilities are unable to take on any new patients, meaning that patients are forced to remain in hospitals.
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
'You've got to assume it has fentanyl in it': Fentanyl crisis claiming lives in Oregon and Washington

The conversation experts say every family needs to have. Griffin Hoffmann was a typical 16-year-old, doing his best in a world that hasn't been easy on kids in the past few years. He loved his friends. He had a heart for social justice. He struggled with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a tennis star at McDaniel High in northeast Portland. He went to the movies, he played video games. And he did something many teens do — he experimented at times with drugs.
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’

Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
Oregon could receive more than $20 million in settlement with Juul

Accused of relentlessly marketing to underaged people, Juul Labs — a company that manufactures electronic cigarettes — is expected to pay the state of Oregon more than $20 million in a settlement. This comes after a two-year investigation into the company’s marketing practices led by the Oregon Department...
Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Eight social service agencies in Lincoln County will be getting $4.65 million to launch treatment programs funded by Measure 110

Millions of dollars generated by a controversial, first-of-its-kind Oregon ballot measure will soon be heading to Lincoln County service providers to help cope with substance abuse, homelessness and related issues. Lincoln County, working with eight local service agencies, is slated to receive $4.65 million from Measure 110, which Oregon voters...
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring

When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns three months before scheduled retirement

The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
OREGON STATE

