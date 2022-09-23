Read full article on original website
Teen driver traveling at high rate of speed crashes into several vehicles
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 19-year-old from Kennewick is in custody after police said he crashed into several parked vehicles at a high rate of speed while allegedly under the influence. Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to a Kennewick neighborhood near the...
Teen in critical condition after shooting in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 14-year-old is in the hospital after police said he was shot in Kennewick just before midnight on Friday. Officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the 800 block of S Garfield St after receiving several calls about gunshots in the area. Once on scene,...
Firefighters battle large fire along I-82 near Prosser
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE Sept. 25 Fire is extinguished, West Benton Fire and Rescue has crew on scene to monitor for hotspots throughout the day. Officials say the blaze scorched about 2,000 acres. Firefighters battled a large fire that broke out along a stretch of I-82 and West...
Kennewick family displaced after home catches fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick family is displaced after their home caught fire Saturday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., several fire crews responded to the 8300 block of W Bruneau Pl for reports of a house fire. Once on scene, firefighters said they saw heavy smoke coming from the...
Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
Popular Tri-Cities restaurant opens brick and mortar shop
Kennewick Wash. — A popular Tri-Cities business now has a brick and mortar location opening soon in Kennewick. Brothers Cheesesteaks is hoping to give Philly a run for their money. Started in 2018, Brothers have quickly made a name for themselves in the community and say they are excited to take the next step with their business.
Prosser balloon rally takes to the skies
Prosser Wash. — The 33rd annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally takes to the skies this weekend. Patrons from across the area gathered this morning for the sunrise launch of the balloon Rally. 17 balloons are taking off this weekend and gracing the skies with all kinds of designs. Morgan...
Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin
Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
United Family Center holds open house for behavioral health facility
Tri-Cities, WASH. — What used to be the old Tri-City Herald building is now the United Family Center. The center offers resources for mental health, substance abuse, and training programs on responding to autism for teachers. Organizers say the idea behind the open house was to encourage more community...
Heritage Days in Sacajawea park this weekend
Pasco Wash. — The Friends of Sacajawea State Park are hosting a Heritage Days Event this weekend in Pasco. The event showcases a living Lewis and Clark history encampment, as well as exhibits on Native Americans, mountain men, and even vintage steam engines. This year, the Wanapum people are...
