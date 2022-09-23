ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Officials promise safety at upcoming Mississippi State Fair after past incidents

By Wicker Perlis, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

With the start of the Mississippi State Fair two weeks away, officials gathered at the fairgrounds to assure the public that the event will be safe.

The news conference, which came just months after a deadly shooting occurred at the fairgrounds during the Mississippi Mudbug Festival , featured a number of state and local officials outlining the steps being taken to ensure public safety.

"We are not going to let a few criminals get in the way. We will not let a few bad actors ruin the Mississippi State Fair," said Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson, whose office oversees the fairgrounds. "The Mississippi State Fair will be the safest place in the state."

Among the new safety measures will be limited hours for unsupervised youth attendance, reductions in the number of entrance points and an increase in law enforcement personnel and coordination.

The fair closes between 10 p.m. and midnight, depending on the night of the week, and after 9 p.m. each night, fairgoers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. Attendees may be required to present identification to verify their age. Gipson said in past years many incidents at the fair have been committed by teenagers late at night.

"The fairgrounds is not here to babysit youth, late at night, who may get into bad activity," Gipson said. "If you're underage, you need to come earlier."

Additionally, there will be seven locations to enter the fairgrounds, with metal detectors and bag search stations at each site. The goal of these is to prevent any illegal weapons from making their way into the fair. However, the legal carry of firearms will be allowed, in accordance with state law.

There will also be video surveillance ongoing throughout the fairgrounds, as well as K-9 units in certain locations.

State Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Ricky Davis said he has been working at the fair for nearly two decades, and he has encouraged his family to attend — something he would not have done unless he believed it will be safe.

"This is my seventeenth fair, and I can truly say that the plan that has been put together is the safest plan that I've ever been a part of," Davis said.

A part of that plan is inter-agency and inter-department cooperation, on a scale that the fair's Chief of Security Jimmy Herzog said has not been done before. Herzog and Gipson were hesitant to divulge specifics, but they did say the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Police Department, Office of Capitol Police, Mississippi State Highway Patrol, Mississippi Fire Marshal, Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau, Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Mississippi Office of Homeland Security are all involved in executing the fair's safety plans. The highway patrol and sheriff's office will both have mounted officers onsite.

"Everyone attending the state fair will feel safe," Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis, who opened and closed the event in prayer, said his office has been getting calls from across the state, and even from neighboring states, with concerns about coming to Jackson for the fair. Some worried the fair, or the city itself, may not be safe to visit.

"We at the Jackson Police Department are committed to providing the best possible public safety in and around the Mississippi State Fair," Davis said.

The fair will run from Oct. 6 to Oct. 16, with the ribbon cutting on the first day taking place at 11 a.m. Admission and parking will be $5 each.

The fairgrounds recently hosted one of the national guard's water distribution sites while the city was still under a boil-water notice. Gipson said they were honored to host those, and there are no concerns over water quality or access at the fair.

"We will have fresh water during the fair and we invite people to come," Gipson said.

actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 23-25

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 23-25) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: WellsFest 2022 – Saturday – Jackson This free event will feature music, a pet parade, games, inflatables, food and dessert […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A builder of roads, churches and, most importantly, a builder of men, family and friends. Thomas Lavoy Wallace, the founder of T.L. Wallace Construction, managed major construction projects across Mississippi, including the U.S. Highway 90 replacement bridge from Biloxi to Ocean Springs after Hurricane Katrina. Now,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved Capitol Police on Sunday evening. The incident occurred around 9 P.M. on Sunday near East Mayes St. in Jackson. The MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

46 Mississippi high schools receive College Success Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that 46 high schools in the state received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. “This is a unique award, and it’s an award that uses strictly data to come up with schools that are doing an exceptional job at preparing kids for […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced three major appointments on Friday. Lynn Posey was named executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Jim Beckett was named executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. Robert “Bob” Morris III was named district attorney for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Here are the upcoming Halloween events in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Halloween season quickly approaching, many cities and organizations across the Jackson-metro are and the Pine Belt plan to host events. Here are some of the events that you can look forward to in 2022. Central Mississippi: Krew of Boo Spooky Parade – Downtown Bolton, Oct. 1 starting at 5 […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Friday, September 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The state fair kicks off two weeks from today and state...
JACKSON, MS
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Coroner confirms fatalities in wreck on U.S. 61 North

The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in a two-car wreck on U.S. 61 North late Saturday night. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess confirmed two fatalities from each vehicle involved in the accident. There were no other vehicle occupants. The Warren County Sheriff’s...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

$30M in grants to expand internet service in rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced more than $30.0 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding for broadband fiber delivery to residents in seven rural Mississippi counties. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said two USDA ReConnect Program grants have been approved for TEC of Jackson and Bay Springs Telephone Co. for fiber-to-home network service […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
