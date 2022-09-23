Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Washington in 'Markedly Different Place' in COVID Pandemic
OLYMPIA — Looking ahead at the fall and winter — seasons known for spikes in respiratory illness — Washington is in a much different place than it was a year ago, health officials said Thursday. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down, with only about 7% of hospital...
Tri-Cities COVID deaths still worry officials. More outbreaks reported
Residents urged to get COVID booster while vaccine is still free.
Chronicle
Healthcare Facilities Mask Mandate to Stay in Place in Washington
OLYMPIA — While most emergency orders issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic will end Oct. 31, the order requiring masks in healthcare facilities, and in jails and prisons in some situations, will not. Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah said in a briefing Thursday that conditions still don't support ending that mandate.
Department of Health asks for feedback on state’s pandemic response
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s health department is asking for the public’s feedback on its response to the pandemic. The Washington State Department of Health created a COVID-19 community survey as part of an “after action” report that will be used to improve practices in future emergency responses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
Washington employees may get $1K for receiving COVID-19 booster
Under a tentative deal Washington state employees would get $1,000 bonuses for receiving a COVID-19 booster shot. The agreement between the state and the Washington Federation of State Employees also includes 4% pay raises in 2023, 3% pay raises in 2024 and a $1,000 retention bonus, The Seattle Times reported.
Despite dismal start, hopes remain for Oregon's drug decriminalization and treatment program
SALEM, Ore. — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery...
KGW
Uncommitted: Civil commitment issues extend to rural Oregon
Authorities in Morrow County say they face difficulties compelling people to seek mental health treatment. The challenges mirror those seen in Portland.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dear Gov. Inslee, Please Give Us These Days Off From Work
I took two months off from work this year for Paid Family Leave. It was nice and I would do it all over again. I got to bond not only with my new baby but with her older sister as well. Many days were spent at the swimming pool. When my oldest started school I was able to drop her off and pick her up. As I said, it was nice.
Washington state outpacing majority of nation when it comes to rising rent
A new report from HelpAdvisor shows Washington state is outpacing the vast majority of the United States when it comes to rising rent prices. It is happening at the same time that the Seattle and Tacoma housing markets are cooling. In the last year, some 7.2 million people who pay...
spokanepublicradio.org
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive ra
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
WASHIGTON – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private lands in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are Lollipops Really Illegal In Tri-Cities Washington?
If you do a regular google search about the strange laws in Washington State, there is one law I notice that can't be true can it? I can find about 100 articles that claim "lollipops are illegal in Washington State", but are they really?. For instance, one of the first...
This Impossible Way To Fish In Washington Ends In Jail
Believe it or not, there are 7 ways to catch fish in Washington State that are completely illegal. Obviously a hook, line, and fishing pole are not on the list, but what is? One of these ways is so unlikely and impossible I would be surprised if anyone has ever been charged. However the law exists so someone has to have done it at least once!
Money being raised for WSP trooper shot in the face in Walla Walla. He’s in Harborview ICU
He was honored at the Walla Walla High football game Friday night.
Airlift Northwest prepares to support emergency crews during I-90 closure
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Another major road closure is impacting drivers in western Washington as the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island shut down on Friday so crews could repair expansion joints. The shutdown sent a ripple effect across Lake Washington, with drivers waiting for hours on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
rentonreporter.com
Inslee’s nightmare before Christmas | Shiers
Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations and state of emergency will end by Oct. 31. The announcement was made Sept. 8. According to the governor’s office, 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders have been lifted already. Ten remaining orders, including the underlying emergency order and vaccination requirements for health care and education workers, will remain in place until the emergency order is lifted Oct. 31. These orders include most mask requirements as well as restrictions on restaurants and businesses, according to the AP.
Comments / 0