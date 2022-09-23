ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington in 'Markedly Different Place' in COVID Pandemic

OLYMPIA — Looking ahead at the fall and winter — seasons known for spikes in respiratory illness — Washington is in a much different place than it was a year ago, health officials said Thursday. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down, with only about 7% of hospital...
WASHINGTON STATE
Healthcare Facilities Mask Mandate to Stay in Place in Washington

OLYMPIA — While most emergency orders issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic will end Oct. 31, the order requiring masks in healthcare facilities, and in jails and prisons in some situations, will not. Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah said in a briefing Thursday that conditions still don't support ending that mandate.
WASHINGTON STATE
rentonreporter.com

Inslee’s nightmare before Christmas | Shiers

Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations and state of emergency will end by Oct. 31. The announcement was made Sept. 8. According to the governor’s office, 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders have been lifted already. Ten remaining orders, including the underlying emergency order and vaccination requirements for health care and education workers, will remain in place until the emergency order is lifted Oct. 31. These orders include most mask requirements as well as restrictions on restaurants and businesses, according to the AP.
