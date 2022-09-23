ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal

It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse. According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.
BOSTON, MA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 4

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season. Week 4 was another eventful one, with several notable results taking place, including Oklahoma's stunning upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night. ESPN's computer model has updated its...
FOOTBALL
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrifying Bucs Visual On Sunday

There is a lot of buzz around today's Bucs-Packers game in Tampa, in some cases literally. Before the game, television cameras captured a terrifying image: a hive of bees inside one of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium. We're not sure how long the bees have been there, but there's...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Investigation News

The NFL is reportedly launching an investigation into the handling of Tua Tagovailoa's injury on Sunday. Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a head injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon's game against the Bills. The Dolphins quarterback appeared to lose his balance and tumble to the ground after suffering a head blow.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook & All Other Players Except Dennis Schroder In Attendance For First Day Of Minicamp

After a long layoff, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally gearing up for the 2022-23 season to officially tip off within the next month. The offseason was a busy one for the Lakers, who added several new pieces to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Russell Westbrook also remains on the roster despite constant trade negotiations that would’ve brought back multiple players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Alex Morgan's Pregame Shirt Is Going Viral

Alex Morgan is once again voicing her support for Brittney Griner. The United States women's national team legend and NSWL star posted a photo of herself in a pro-BG shirt on Sunday evening. Morgan is one of several notable athletes voicing their support for Griner's safe return to the United...
SOCCER
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The LiAngelo Ball Signing News

Welcome back to the NBA, LiAngelo Ball. The middle Ball brother, who's bounced around various camps and G-League teams in recent years, has reportedly signed a contract heading into the preseason. Shams Charania reports that LiAngelo Ball is signing with the Charlotte Hornets. "LiAngelo Ball is signing a non-guaranteed deal...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Handshake Video

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers might've played each other for the final time on Sunday. Tampa Bay fell to Green Bay, 14-12, thanks to a missed two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, the two legendary quarterbacks had a cool postgame...
NFL
