Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Bruton notches 1K digs as CHS win Invite
The stellar volleyball career of Crawfordsville’s Macy Bruton had another milestone on Saturday as the Athenians competed at the Clinton Central Invite. Not only did CHS go 3-0 on the day to bring home the Invitational title, but Bruton recorded 18 digs over the course of the three matches which allowed her to hit the 1,000 dig mark for her career.
Journal Review
Mounties Stand 6-0 after homecoming win over Warriors
DAN: Sharp 21/112 TD, Soper 2/(-12), Wuest 2/(-11). SM: Chadd 14/195 TD, Woodall 30/145 2TD, Scott 2/3, Line 2/23, Team 2/(-4) Wuest 5/106 TD, Scrafton 6/91, Delano 1/9, Stoots 3/13, Adams 1/11, DiBenedetto 1/10, Tanksley 1/0, Fulwider 1/5, Collins 1/7. SM Brewer 1/42 TD. NEW MARKET – In a win...
thedailyhoosier.com
Junior guard Trey Galloway has returned to full live action as IU basketball opens practice
Indiana appears to be a healthy team as the Hoosiers open practice for the 2022-23 season this week. The lone player who is known to have had a major offseason procedure was Trey Galloway, and right on schedule with the opening of practice, he is unlimited and back to live action. Even that timing was a bit conservative just to make sure the junior guard didn’t push his repaired groin unnecessarily.
Journal Review
Meadows back at the state finals after impressive Regional performance
BATTLE GROUND -— It was her goal all season long. And now that goal has become a reality yet again for Southmont’s Addison Meadows who fired a +2 74 to qualify for the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals on Saturday. After shooting a 79 at the sectional, Meadows got out as an individual to the Battle Ground Regional at Battle Ground Golf Club. What made this year different than last season when Meadows qualified for the State Finals as freshman is that this season, due to adding a sixth Regional, instead of taking the top five individuals, only the top two got the chance to move on. Meadows was that second individual and her 74 was good enough for an overall finish of fourth place individually.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Review
Brian Edward Consoer
Brian Edward Consoer, 53, passed away Thursday night, Sept. 22, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Lafayette. Brian started as a welder, doing construction. He later worked at RR Donnelley for several years and then worked at Zippy Lube for over eight years. He had the biggest heart and would help people even when he himself had very little. He enjoyed music, motorcycles, tattoos, movies, was an avid gun collector and collector of NASCAR memorabilia.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Rakease Passmore
Indiana offered one of the more explosive athletes in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon. After assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond visited on Thursday, North Carolina based shooting guard Rakease Passmore announced an offer from the IU staff on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (9/23)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
Journal Review
Clarence ‘Gus’ Mathison
Clarence “Gus” Mathison, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2022, at Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation, Crawfordsville. He was born Oct. 26, 1926, at Anderson, Indiana. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II and the U. S. Army during the Korean conflict. He worked as an auditor for General Motors, and he belonged to Fishers Point Church, as well as the Scottish Rite. He was an accomplished fisherman and roller skater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Journal Review
City conducting comprehensive community branding strategy
The City of Crawfordsville is currently in the process of conducting a comprehensive rebranding strategy to accurately reflect the Crawfordsville community. The rebranding will include a new logo and tagline for the city to market itself and engage with the community. As the strategy is developed, the most important aspect is to incorporate citizens’ opinions and perspectives initially by conducting a brief survey to receive authentic feedback.
WISH-TV
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor fallen Officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. (NOTE: The video in the player above details the procession route for Officer...
wamwamfm.com
Rail Accidents During Safety Week
It was rail safety week in Indiana and ironically, the state has had it’s share of railroad related accidents this week. In Frankfort, Indiana, a train hit a pedestrian on Monday. An 18-year-old was said to have been wearing headphones while walking on the tracks when he was hit. He was last reported in critical but stable condition at an Indianapolis Hospital.
roadtirement.com
New viewing deck overlooks Blue River
Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
indyschild.com
10 Awesome Events Happening This Weekend in Indianapolis | Sept. 23-25
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. The Festival of the Turning Leaves is held each year on the last full weekend in September. On these three days, we welcome visitors from all over to enjoy a variety of activities, entertainers, craft and food vendors, a parade, a unique children’s area, museum tours, and much, much more!
Journal Review
Potential threat causes CHS lockdown
A report of a potential threat Friday afternoon at Crawfordsville High School caused the facility to lockdown its classrooms while law enforcement officers investigated. “This afternoon we were informed from multiple sources of a possible threat at CHS,” said Crawfordsville Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Bowling. The original report...
Journal Review
Local Record: Sept. 24, 2022
• Public disturbance at Circle K, 1008 Darlington Ave. — 1:05 a.m. • Trespass in the 300 block of West Market Street — 12:21 p.m. • Public disturbance in the 1900 block of Lafayette Road — 3:06 p.m. • Trespass in the 2000 block of Traction Road...
Comments / 0