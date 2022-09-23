ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
ijpr.org

Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty

For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed a moratorium on capital punishment, despite a long-standing, voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the state to kill people convicted of the most serious crimes. Oregon’s next governor has the power to decide whether to maintain the moratorium of their predecessors, or...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
opb.org

Supporters of Oregon bill to address unclaimed veterans remains will try again

Supporters of a bill that would help ensure veterans receive a proper burial say they’ll try again to get the measure approved in Salem. The bill would direct county governments to work with mortuaries to identify unclaimed remains of veterans and start the process to arrange for burial in a national cemetery. It comes several years after dozens of veterans’ remains were found in storage in a Roseburg mortuary.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Records#Governor#Oregon Secretary Of State#Election State
focushillsboro.com

Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins

The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Reports to Oregon's Bias Response Hotline on the rise

SALEM, Ore. — Reports to Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline are on the rise in 2022, with incidents that include things like verbal harassment or physical attacks. The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) presented new numbers from the hotline to lawmakers in Salem. The report shows that reports were...
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGW

High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say

SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Oregon commission adopts strongest clean fuel standards in US

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission voted on Friday to adopt the strongest emissions standards in the country, according to the Oregon Environmental Council. The new rules will expand the existing Clean Fuels Program and are intended to reduce transportation emissions to 20% below 2015 levels by...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Here are the biggest donors in the race for Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians are watching a unique three-way race for governor play out this year, and that means a lot of money is being tossed around. Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson have raised a combined total of more than $26 million so far this year, and they've collectively spent nearly $24 million — that’s counting from January and including campaign activity during the primary election back in May.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy