Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner campaigning for Oregon’s 5th District
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a small business owner, former city manager and school board member from Central Oregon, returned to Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her campaign.
Chavez-DeRemer: Republican candidate fighting for 5th district
Lori Chavez-Deremer, businesswoman, former Mayor of Happy Valley and now the republican candidate running for the newly re-drawn 5th Congressional District in Oregon.
Candidates for Oregon's new Congressional District 6 join 'Your Voice, Your Vote'
This November, Oregon voters will elect a representative in the state's first new Congressional District in 40 years. District 6 includes all of Yamhill and Polk counties, parts of Marion County that include Salem and Woodburn, and suburban communities like Tigard, Tualatin and Sherwood. Internal polling shows a very tight...
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty
For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed a moratorium on capital punishment, despite a long-standing, voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the state to kill people convicted of the most serious crimes. Oregon’s next governor has the power to decide whether to maintain the moratorium of their predecessors, or...
Supporters of Oregon bill to address unclaimed veterans remains will try again
Supporters of a bill that would help ensure veterans receive a proper burial say they’ll try again to get the measure approved in Salem. The bill would direct county governments to work with mortuaries to identify unclaimed remains of veterans and start the process to arrange for burial in a national cemetery. It comes several years after dozens of veterans’ remains were found in storage in a Roseburg mortuary.
Despite dismal start, hopes remain for Oregon's drug decriminalization and treatment program
SALEM, Ore. — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery...
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
Oregon needs thousands of construction, government workers to close housing gap
Oregon’s housing shortage is worse today than it was before the start of the Covid pandemic, a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday during a hearing to discuss ways of easing the statewide crunch. The shortage of affordable housing has a big impact: Oregon has one of the highest homeless...
Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins
The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
Reports to Oregon's Bias Response Hotline on the rise
SALEM, Ore. — Reports to Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline are on the rise in 2022, with incidents that include things like verbal harassment or physical attacks. The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) presented new numbers from the hotline to lawmakers in Salem. The report shows that reports were...
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
Controversial map labeling Oregon properties at risk of wildfire to be re-released next year
Oregon will release a new map March 1 identifying properties at risk of wildfire, marking a significant shift to the timeline following public blowback this summer over the initial map. The Oregon Department of Forestry released its first draft in June but shelved it in August, saying the agency failed...
High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say
SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
Oregon commission adopts strongest clean fuel standards in US
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission voted on Friday to adopt the strongest emissions standards in the country, according to the Oregon Environmental Council. The new rules will expand the existing Clean Fuels Program and are intended to reduce transportation emissions to 20% below 2015 levels by...
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. The post Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state appeared first on KTVZ.
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
Oregon Recovers downtown Portland walk promotes healing, community, addressing the state's addiction crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Recovers, an addiction recovery advocacy organization hosted a walk — Walk For Recovery — on Saturday through the streets of downtown Portland to address the state's addiction crisis. For the last couple of years, the state of Oregon has ranked high when it...
Here are the biggest donors in the race for Oregon governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians are watching a unique three-way race for governor play out this year, and that means a lot of money is being tossed around. Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson have raised a combined total of more than $26 million so far this year, and they've collectively spent nearly $24 million — that’s counting from January and including campaign activity during the primary election back in May.
Oregon recommends minimum ventilation levels in classrooms; Portland Public Schools says it will try
In a sweeping about-face, Oregon’s largest school district on Friday said it will “strive” to increase a key measure of air quality to minimum levels long-trumpeted by a wide swath of experts nationwide. Portland Public Schools’ announcement comes after an investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive in May found...
