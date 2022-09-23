Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
Jordynne Grace Bringing Allie Katch To IMPACT Wrestling To Face Masha Slamovich On 9/29
Jordynne Grace has picked Masha Slamovich’s poison, and it is one dangerous opponent. Jordynne Grace survived Max The Impaler at Victory Road, and after her match, she announced to the world that she had chosen GCW wrestler Allie Katch as Masha’s poison and the only condition that Allie had was that the match takes place in a Monster's Ball Match where anything goes so she can properly “destroy” Grace’s Bound For Glory opponent.
Karl Anderson Says Good Brothers Have 'Verbally Agreed Upon Dates With NJPW For Extended Period'
Karl Anderson provides an update on the contract status of the Good Brothers. Fightful Select reported on August 21 that the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) would remain with IMPACT Wrestling through August before heading to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The report noted, "We'd heard in the past they'd agreed to do some work with New Japan Pro Wrestling through the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom shows."
Sami Callihan: Barbed Wire Massacre Match At Victory Road Will Be Another Typical Friday For Me
For Sami Callihan, his match at IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road will be typical Friday night, though it promises to be violent war. Callihan will battle Moose and Steve Maclin in a Barbed Wire Massacre Match at the show on Friday. Speaking with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Callihan previewed the bout...
RELATED PEOPLE
Scarlett Tries To Burn Drew McIntyre, Eddie Kingston Snaps | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 23, 2022:. - Drew McIntyre announced that he'll be facing Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Scarlett drew his attention, which allowed Kross to attack his foe from behind. They brawled, and Scarlett tried to burn McIntyre with some paper. She also hit him below the belt, and Kross locked his rival in the Kross Jacket.
Swerve Strickland Taking Part In Rolling Loud, Westside Gunn Performs With AEW Title
AEW is partnering up with Rolling Loud. Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling, announcing that he will be part of the Rolling Loud lineup Mix Weekend with DJ Whoo Kid on Shade 45. G Herbo, Kodak Black, and Tariq Cherif are also part of the lineup. DJ...
Sami Zayn Feels A Synergy With The Samoans, WWE On Hulu Update, KUSHIDA Update | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 24, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Sami Zayn talks about his synergy with Samoans and Liv Morgan vows to make Ronda Rousey respect her. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - New Japan...
NWA USA Stream And Results (9/24): National Title Tournament Bout, Tyrus Speaks, US Tag Title Match
NWA USA Results (9/24) - NWA US Tag Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. GoldRushhhhhhhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater) - Tyrus will cash in his Lucky 7 option and join the World Title at Hard Times 3. Billy Corgan will allow him to hold the TV Title until a new champion is crowned in a tournament.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Skye Blue Has Signed AEW Agreement
A top prospect is under an AEW agreement, Fightful has learned. 22-year old Skye Blue is under some sort of All Elite Wrestling deal, sources tell Fightful. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as she's been regularly featured for over a year, to the tune of nearly 50 AEW matches. There was never an All Elite graphic provided for her, so it remains to be seen if it's a full-time or tiered deal, but promoters tell us they when they try to book her it has to be approved by All Elite Wrestling.
WWE Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw 9/12 & WWE Smackdown 9/16/22
- Maximum Male Models, American Alpha, Braun Strowman segment: Kenny Dykstra. - North American Title: Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss: Jason Jordan. - Shotzi is now a babyface. Her tank was set to travel to Anaheim, but wasn't on the show. - Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was the Smackdown...
Eddie Kingston Discusses Why He Helps Those He May Not Like And The Value Of Loving Yourself
Eddie Kingston has always been open and honest regarding his struggles with depression and anxiety. He previously revealed that he's suffered anxiety attacks during his AEW career. In Kingston's own words, part of his struggles has to do with love and acceptance stemming from his childhood. Kingston has become one...
Angelo Dawkins Names His Dream Tag Team Match In WWE
Angelo Dawkins’ dream match is a present-day take on an all-time classic. The Street Profits, the tag team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, are one of the top tag teams in WWE but undoubtedly, The Usos and The New Day have been running the tag team division for the last decade. Angelo Dawkins would like the opportunity to determine who is the top tag team in WWE once and for all, and he wants to do it in a match type that, in the past, has put three bona fide Hall of Fame tag teams on the map.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWE Had No Interest In Bringing Back Velveteen Dream Before Legal Troubles
Even before his two arrests in August, WWE sources indicated to Fightful they had no desire to bring Velveteen Dream back. One source even said it would be a "public relations nightmare" that the new regime wasn't interested in. Dream was arrested for first degree battery, trespassing on property after...
WWE SmackDown Sees An Increase In Preliminary Viewership And Demo Rating On 9/23/22
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on September 24 that WWE SmackDown drew 2.385 million viewers in preliminary viewership. Hour one reportedly scored 2.338 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.431 million viewers. This number is an increase from last week's preliminary viewership of...
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Saw A Boost For Victory Road Go-Home Show On 9/22/22
The numbers are in for Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling. ShowBuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on September 22 drew 82,000 viewers. This number is up from the 67,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. The demo rating held steady on September 22, drawing a 0.01 rating in the 18 to...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Vancouver, BC (9/24): Roman Reigns In Action
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 24 from Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Vancouver, BC (9/24) - The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. Alpha...
Kofi Kingston On His Longevity: I'm Blessed To Still Be Hungry, Healthy, And Having Fun
Kofi Kingston reflects on the longevity of his WWE career and says he's blessed to be where he is. Kingston debuted on WWE's main roster in 2008, and he has become one of the company's most decorated stars. He is a Grand Slam Champion, as he has held numerous titles. Almost 15 years later, Kingston remains featured on WWE SmackDown.
More On NWA 74 Talent Meeting
Fightful Select learned more about the talent meeting at the recent NWA tapings, as reported by PWInsider. The recounting among the roster have varied heavily, showing the contrast in reactions. There were several veterans that felt like the meeting wasn't necessary and was a waste of time, especially in the sense of being told to clean up in the locker room. There were a lot of extras there, and several veterans we heard from felt like it was more directed towards them. Luke Hawx spoke about that aspect of things, and it turned some people off, but others saw where he was coming from because he's in promotional business with NWA for the upcoming Hard Times taping. Despite that "turning some people off" there wasn't said to be any heat, just some veterans thinking they didn't need to waste their time with the meeting.
Buddy Matthews Says He Needs To 'Go Away For A While'
Buddy Matthews hints at taking time off. At Fight Life Pro Wrestling on September 24, Buddy Matthews cut an in-ring promo after his match where he said he will be going away for a while. "I appreciate that," he said as the crowd chanted "that was awesome." "Unfortunately, tonight, I'm...
Triple H Discusses Logan Paul & Bad Bunny, Praises Their Work Ethic
Triple H discusses the work ethic of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. Both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have had multiple performances in the squared circle that have wowed plenty of fans around the world. Whether it's Bunny's memorable Candian Destroyer at WrestleMania 37 or Paul's frog splash through a table at SummerSlam earlier this year, both of WWE's biggest crossover stars seem to keep making moment after moment.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0