Clawson, MI

Clawson, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Clawson.

The Garden City High School soccer team will have a game with Clawson High School on September 23, 2022, 12:00:00.

Garden City High School
Clawson High School
September 23, 2022
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Garden City High School soccer team will have a game with Clawson High School on September 23, 2022, 13:30:00.

Garden City High School
Clawson High School
September 23, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

