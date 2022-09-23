Clawson, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Clawson.
The Garden City High School soccer team will have a game with Clawson High School on September 23, 2022, 12:00:00.
Garden City High School
Clawson High School
September 23, 2022
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Garden City High School soccer team will have a game with Clawson High School on September 23, 2022, 13:30:00.
Garden City High School
Clawson High School
September 23, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0