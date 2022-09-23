NYC School Staffer Out After Project Veritas Targets Her in Hidden Camera Op

Frances Roberts / Alamy Stock Photo

The release of a heavily-edited video appearing to show an administrator at a New York City private school discussing “sneaking” a political “agenda” into the classroom, as well as disparaging Republicans and “white boys,” has resulted in the staffer’s departure from the institution. In a letter shared by a New York Post journalist on Thursday, the president of Trinity School announced that Jennifer Norris was “no longer employed” at the academy. “Our principles are clear: bias of any kind or the threat of violence towards any person or group has no place at Trinity School,” the letter read. The footage capturing the comments at the center of the controversy were circulated earlier this month by Project Veritas, a controversial group specializing in hidden camera operations targeting progressives. In it, Norris can be heard explaining to the person behind the camera that she refuses to bring conservative speakers to campus. “Not on my watch, I guess,” she said, adding later that Republicans are “really awful people. ” In another stitched clip, Norris appears to call some white male students on campus “just horrible.”

