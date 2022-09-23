ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Renton, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Highline High School soccer team will have a game with Lindbergh High School on September 22, 2022, 19:30:00.

Highline High School
Lindbergh High School
September 22, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

High school soccer game info

