Cottage Grove, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Police officers are investigating reports of a gunshot in the south town area that allegedly occurred early Friday morning. According to the Corvallis Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of southwest Tunison Avenue near Lincoln Elementary School at about 5:13 a.m. on September 23. Police said the caller told them they had heard a single gunshot and an unknown person yelling. According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they did not find anybody injured or anyone who might have fired the shot, but they did find evidence that a shot had been fired.
