ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Bellevue.

The Hazen High School soccer team will have a game with Bellevue High School on September 22, 2022, 19:30:00.

Hazen High School
Bellevue High School
September 22, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Newport High School soccer team will have a game with Interlake High School on September 22, 2022, 19:30:00.

Newport High School
Interlake High School
September 22, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

High School Football: Game highlights of Week 4

Watch Week 4 highlights of high school football around the region with KIRO 7′s Chris Francis. It was another week of high school football rivalries, and the Friday night gridiron action between Sumner and Puyallup was not much different from when the teams first played one another in 1920.
SUMNER, WA
The Spun

Look: College Football Game Had Bizarre Delay Saturday Night

The Washington Huskies were wrapping up their fourth win of the season when the action paused for an unexpected reason. With 6:06 left in the fourth quarter, the Pac-12 showdown between Washington and Stanford stopped because a drone was flying over Husky Stadium. Officials looked up in confusion as the...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
Bellevue, WA
Education
Bellevue, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Education
City
Bellevue, WA
247Sports

BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington

While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Bellevue High School#Varsity Girls Soccer
Fairfield Sun Times

Faster flights to and from Seattle coming to the Helena Regional Airport

HELENA, Mont. - The Alaska Airlines aircraft being used on the Helena/Seattle route are being upgraded to an Embraer 175 Jet in October. With the new jet, the flight time will be decreased, and now three classes of seating will be available including First Class, Economy Comfort and Economy. The...
HELENA, MT
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Another brown pelican spotting

Brown pelicans have been drawing interest along the Edmonds waterfront this week. This latest photo, taken Saturday morning, is tby Michael Lowell. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and...
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
hackaday.com

Animated LED Arrows Point The Way

Visitors at the Garden D’Lights in Bellevue, Washington had a problem. While touring the holiday lights show, they kept straying off the path. The event organizers tried some simple LED arrows, but they were just more points of light among a sea filled with them. This is when [Eric Gunnerson] was asked to help out. He’s apparently had some experience with LED animations, even cooking up a simple descriptor language for writing animations driven by an ESP32. To make the intended path obvious, he turned to a PVC board with 50 embedded WS2812 pixels –RGB controllable LEDs. The control box was a USB power adapter and an ESP8266, very carefully waterproofed and connected to the string of pixels. The backer board is painted black, to complete the hardware. Stick around after the inevitable break, to get a look at the final.
BELLEVUE, WA
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington

Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Body recovered from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge

SEATTLE — A body was recovered in Lake Washington after a rescue diver was called for a water response overnight. The Seattle Fire Department said emergency crews were called for a water rescue response at the mid-span of the eastbound I-90 bridge in Lake Washington. A rescue swimmer brought...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Woods Creek Highlands, Its Latest New-Home Community in Monroe, Washington

MONROE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Woods Creek Highlands, a new community of single-family homes situated in the highly desirable city of Monroe, Washington. The community is located on the corner of Chain Lake Road and 134th Street Southeast, close to U.S. Route 2, Highway 522 and Interstate 405, providing easy access to Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters, Boeing at Paine Field in Everett and the major employment centers in Seattle and Bellevue. Woods Creek Highlands is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Monroe and a short drive to the Cascade Mountains and Stevens Pass for outdoor recreation, including skiing, hiking and camping. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Al Borlin Park and Centennial Park, which feature access to the Skykomish River, walking trails, open space, and picnic and barbeque areas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005106/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Woods Creek Highlands, its latest new-home community in Monroe, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)
MONROE, WA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy