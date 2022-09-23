ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Milwaukie High School soccer team will have a game with Crescent Valley High School on September 22, 2022, 19:30:00.

Milwaukie High School
Crescent Valley High School
September 22, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

