ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Beaverton, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Riverdale High School soccer team will have a game with Valley Catholic High School on September 22, 2022, 19:15:00.

Riverdale High School
Valley Catholic High School
September 22, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Education
Beaverton, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Beaverton, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Feeling good in Forest Grove

Business leaders say the city has weathered economic changes, not least of which was the COVID-19 pandemic.The new Forest Grove trailer dropped last month. A dramatic voice over narrates shots of Henry Hagg Lake, Levi Mountain, beer and wine. "Next time you're on the way to the coast, stop in for a bite," says the promotional video, commissioned by the Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber of Commerce. "Forest Grove: a place where families and businesses thrive." While COVID-19 is still claiming a few thousand American lives each week, President Joe Biden has declared the pandemic over — the latest in what public...
FOREST GROVE, OR
mojotraveler.com

Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon

Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
DAYTON, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#The Riverdale High School
Pamplin Media Group

Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen

Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WWEEK

Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.

What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Autumn? Ha! Oregon sees temps near 90 on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re going to have to pull out your summer wardrobe for the next couple days. Warmer fall weather is coming our way as high pressure expands across the PNW. A warm air mass will keep our afternoons toasty. However, it’s also dry, which means we should see a cool night as well. You can call it a healthy compliment of warm and cool.
PORTLAND, OR
tualatinlife.com

The Giant Pumpkins Are Back!

West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta returns on Sunday, Oct. 16. Fall is in the air, so that must mean that it is almost time for the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta! The Pumpkin Regatta, brought to you by the City of Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department, has become one of the most anticipated events in the Northwest. After a two-year hiatus, the Regatta will return on Sunday, October 16. Gather your friends and family and head over to the Lake of the Commons to watch the spectacle of costumed characters paddling 1,000-pound pumpkin boats in a series of wacky races.
TUALATIN, OR
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy