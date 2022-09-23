Beaverton, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta returns on Sunday, Oct. 16. Fall is in the air, so that must mean that it is almost time for the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta! The Pumpkin Regatta, brought to you by the City of Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department, has become one of the most anticipated events in the Northwest. After a two-year hiatus, the Regatta will return on Sunday, October 16. Gather your friends and family and head over to the Lake of the Commons to watch the spectacle of costumed characters paddling 1,000-pound pumpkin boats in a series of wacky races.
