Stillwater, MN

Girls hockey: Cashman chosen to lead Stillwater program

By By Stuart Groskreutz
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 3 days ago

Just about six weeks before the start of the season, the Stillwater girls hockey team has its next head coach.

Annie Cashman accepted the position earlier this month to take over a team and program with lofty expectations for the upcoming season and beyond.

“It’s an honor to take over the program,” said Cashman, a Mahtomedi graduate whose history with the Stillwater Area Hockey Association dates back to 2004 following after an outstanding playing career at Gustavus Adolphus.

Cashman takes over for Mira Jalosuo, who stepped down in August to become an assistant coach at St. Cloud State University. The former University of Minnesota standout and two-time Olympian led the Ponies to a 64-20-4 record in three seasons, including 41-5-4 in the Suburban East Conference. Her teams won three straight conference championships and Stillwater advanced to the state tournament in 2021.

“I’m really excited about it,” Cashman said. “I think Mira did a great job and the foundation is in a good spot, but the foundation has been here since 1995, so I think this is going to be a lot of fun for everybody.”

Jalosuo’s unexpected departure requires a quick transition, but the timing worked out well for Cashman, who also coached a high school program North Dakota, starting in 2009 — before adding two children to mix and returning to the St. Croix Valley.

While in North Dakota, Cashman coached Bismarck High School to a state championship in 2013 and state runner-up finish in 2014.

“We had two kids and I promised my husband I’d give up coaching until the kids out of diapers,” Cashman said.

Those hockey playing kids are now 7 and 10.

“We have a son and daughter in the youth programs and I have been involved in various roles,” Cashman said. “This role is something that has always been near and dear to my heart and I would love to put my stamp on it and help the community take that next step. I’m excited to take it to the next level and hopefully provide a stable and fun environment for the kids.”

She has been the girls mite director and U12 coordinator in SAHA.

“I have been close to this group and have a lot of respect and love for the program,” Cashman said. “It seemed like the stars aligned and was a good fit for me to take it over.”

SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel also expects a smooth transition.

“We are excited to have Annie on board,” Michel said. “She is excited and has already hit the ground running. She has a lot of experience coaching at all age levels. and she has good handle on our youth association.”

After playing one season at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, Cashman (Katz) spent three years at Gustavus, helping lead the perennial NCAA Division III power to a 59-20-6 record during that time.

She immediately involved herself with SAHA after moving to Stillwater in 2004, working with young players who eventually helped the Ponies capture MSHSL state championships in 2007 and 2009.

The style of play she enjoyed playing at Gustavus has carried into her coaching as well.

“We’ll run an aggressive system,” Cashman said. “We certainly have the players to be able to do that and we’ll work on getting that installed.”

Stillwater provides a good situation for an incoming coach, with plenty of returning varsity experience. Cash already met with the players and their parents. The first day of tryouts/practice is Oct. 31.

The Ponies finished 11-1-2 in the SEC and 14-11-2 overall a year ago, losing to Hill-Murray in overtime in the Section 4AA semifinals.

“I think they have a sour taste in their mouth about how the season ended last year,” Cashman said. “They’ve worked really hard this summer and there’s clearly enough talent to be very successful, it’s about putting the pieces together and a coaching staff putting them in the right place to be successful. I’m really excited about it, because I think they are very motivated and very ready to challenge at the highest level, and that’s all you can ask for. I couldn’t be more excited about it. They are the right mix of nervous energy and also a little upset and angry about how things ended last year. They’re ready to put the work in.”

In addition to the usual high expectations and big games in a challenging conference and section, the Ponies have also been selected to participate in Hockey Day Minnesota. Stillwater will face HDM host White Bear Lake in the first of three outdoor games scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 at Polar Lakes Park.

“The conference is something we should shoot for and we should battle with Hill-Murray, Gentry (Academy) and Roseville for the section, which will be very strong, as always,” Cashman said. “I certainly think we should be right in the mix and whoever comes out of the section should have a great chance to compete for a state championship.”

The coach also knows that it takes a village and she’s grateful for the community and organization support required for any successful program.

“A lot of the people have put a ton of work into that and I’m going to bear the fruit of their labor,” Cashman said. “It also adds a layer of pressure. This team has expectations and goals so it’s exciting, but also puts a little bit of emphasis on putting the pieces in place quickly. There is pressure a little bit to come in and take this group where they want to go. We all agree it’s within their ability and I’m really looking forward to that.”

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com

Comments / 0

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

