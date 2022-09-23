ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, ME

Old Town, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Nokomis Regional High School football team will have a game with Old Town High School on September 23, 2022, 15:00:00.

Nokomis Regional High School
Old Town High School
September 23, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

foxbangor.com

Camden Hills defense holds strong in victory in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH – The Windjammers came to Ellsworth Friday ready to spoil the Eagles’ homecoming, and that’s exactly what they did with a 31-14 victory. The Windjammers offense got rolling when Owen Reynolds found Dylan Lowe for a deep touchdown to open the scoring. With the win, Camden Hills picks up their first victory of the year, and Ellsworth/Sumner is still looking to get in the win column.
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor scores first, but Skowhegan dominates second half for big win over Rams

BANGOR – After Bangor opened up scoring, taking a 7-0 lead, the Riverhawks poured in 47 unanswered points for their fourth straight win to start the year. Skowhegan answered the Rams’ opening touchdown with two scores in the first quarter, and a 27-0 second half to improve to 4-0 on the season. They look to make it five straight on Friday when they head to Gardiner. Bangor is still looking for their first victory, and they head to Thornton Academy for Week 5.
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USA

The results were announced Friday for USA Today's 10 best corn mazes in the USA. Treworgy Orchards was in the running for the title and definitely had plenty of tough competition. Thanks to everyone that voted and helped Treworgy end up winning the title of the best corn maze in the USA. Treworgy Orchard is no stranger to this contest, having placed second in 2021 and been in the top ten for the last five years. The theme of this year's winning maze is "Winnie the Pooh".
MAINE STATE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 30 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 30. Joseph...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?

Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
RUMFORD, ME
penbaypilot.com

Proposal fails to preserve Montgomery Dam

We appreciate that Tony Grassi has made a personal investment in having sketches drawn up by a landscape professional. While we applaud his respect for the integrity of the Olmsted design of Harbor Park, we would like to point out several shortcomings in the Grassi-Mohr plan. First of all, and...
CAMDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Clear tonight, but still breezy.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fiona made landfall on Cape Breton Island late last night. With that, we will continue to see impacts through the day today as it continues to churn north into Labrador. Winds really began to ramp up last night as the pressure gradient between our high-pressure system, which keeps us dry and sunny today and tomorrow, and Fiona began to tighten. Winds will continue to be sustained at around 15–25 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph, especially in areas DownEast. Along the coast, waves could reach heights of 9-12 feet. Because of this we have High Winds Warnings, and High Surf Advisories. The High Wind Warning expires at 8 pm tonight and the High Surf Advisory expires at 11 pm tonight. Strong winds could result in downed trees & limbs and power outages especially since the soil will be saturated from Thursday’s rainfall.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder

BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
BANGOR, ME
