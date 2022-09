South San Francisco, CA September 22, 2022 Submitted by Veronica Ortiz, SSF Parks and Recreation Dept Supervisor. The South San Francisco Parks and Recreation Department welcomes back the highly anticipated return of our annual Concert in the Park: Culture & Community Festival this Saturday, September 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Orange Memorial Park in South San Francisco. Included in the event will be free activities, food from around the world, beer & wine, and festival booths. Watch Grammy & Platinum Record award winning Stone City Band and Grammy Award Winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra take the main stage and cultural performances from our Parks & Rec Cultural Programs and South San Francisco Sister Cities. Family and friends of all ages are encouraged to join in the festivities. Admission is free!

