Mishawaka, IN

22 WSBT

Fundraisers organized to preserve Elkhart railroad history

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart's Rocking the Rails event helped raise funds to restore its caboose from the early 1900s. The hope is to fix the roof, replace any wood and give the piece of railway history a new paint job. They also want to bring new life to...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

IUSB updates city tour to share Black history

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center is relaunching an updated tour to celebrate and share local Black history. This effort was three years in the making. The center gathered 17 sites that speak to the broad experiences Black people have had in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Thousands gather at Redbud for 75th annual Motocross of Nations

The "Olympics of Motocross" is on display here in Michiana. It's the second time Motocross of Nations has been hosted in Berrien County, bringing out the best riders in the world. WSBT 222's Photojournalist Emily Sobeki was out at the track for race day. The track was packed with spectators...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Man killed when car crashes into Ames Field in Michigan City

An 18-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into Ames Field in Michigan City on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Grant Grabel of Bourbonnais, Illinois by The La Porte County Coroner’s Office. The village is about 60 miles south of Chicago. La Porte County Coroner Lynn...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Dowagiac man injured after crashing vehicle into tree

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man injured. Police were called out to Rudy Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a 25-year-old man from Dowagiac ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver of the vehicle...
DOWAGIAC, MI
22 WSBT

Man dead after being hit by vehicle outside South Bend hotel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Police and FACT are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning. Police were called out to the 52700 block of State Road 933 around 5:40 a.m. Sunday after a call came in about a vehicle hitting a pedestrian outside the Hampton Inn.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Say 'hay' to the scarecrows at the Wanatah Scarecrow Festival this weekend

An event everyone will love except the crows. It's the 25th Wanatah Scarecrow Festival this weekend. Meet at Scarecrow Square in downtown Wanatah for arts and crafts, a pork chop dinner and pancake breakfast, a parade, scarecrow sculpting, fun runs for children and adults, music and a variety of acts, a car show, community merchant drawings, bingo and more.
WANATAH, IN
22 WSBT

Three people in hospital after overnight shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a call following a shooting Friday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Potawatomi Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male outside the 7-11 at 429 N with...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Motocross of Nations returns to the U.S., hosted at Red Bud

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Buchanan will be filled with motocross fans this weekend as the Motocross of Nations comes to Red Bud. This will only be the fifth time in its 75 year history that the competition will happen in the U.S. Saturday's action will feature multiple races, leading...
BUCHANAN, MI
22 WSBT

Officials identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Mishawaka Ave.

Officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. They say Dale Womack, 32, died after his motorcycle collided with a car. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at South 31st Street and Mishawaka Avenue. In the River Park neighborhood on the city's far east side.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Cass County crash leaves three people injured

Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at US-12 and Union Road. Police say a woman was driving a minivan on US-12 when she suffered a medical emergency, drove off the road and hit a box truck on Union.
CASS COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

'Coach Rees, that was all you': Pyne, ND offense shine in UNC win

NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame heads into its bye week with two straight wins and a lot more optimism about the rest of the year following Saturday's 45-32 win over North Carolina. The defense gave up a few big plays and was without JD Bertrand for the first half and part of the second with another targeting penalty. The secondary was also without safety Ramon Henderson (ankle) and safety DJ Brown left Saturday's game with an injury.
SOUTH BEND, IN

