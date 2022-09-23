Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
22 WSBT
Fundraisers organized to preserve Elkhart railroad history
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart's Rocking the Rails event helped raise funds to restore its caboose from the early 1900s. The hope is to fix the roof, replace any wood and give the piece of railway history a new paint job. They also want to bring new life to...
22 WSBT
IUSB updates city tour to share Black history
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center is relaunching an updated tour to celebrate and share local Black history. This effort was three years in the making. The center gathered 17 sites that speak to the broad experiences Black people have had in...
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County Parks Department is developing green space in Granger for future park
St. Joseph County Parks Department is hoping to add a 4-million-dollar park to Granger's northeast side. Though it’s still in the works, there are a lot of amenities on the table. That includes a County Highway Department garage to help with salt and snow removal. But it still needs...
22 WSBT
Thousands gather at Redbud for 75th annual Motocross of Nations
The "Olympics of Motocross" is on display here in Michiana. It's the second time Motocross of Nations has been hosted in Berrien County, bringing out the best riders in the world. WSBT 222's Photojournalist Emily Sobeki was out at the track for race day. The track was packed with spectators...
22 WSBT
Football game to continue at Ames Field after crash into stadium wall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — A deadly crash in Michigan City last night. A driver crashed into Michigan City's high school football field, ending a police chase. Debris and car parts were strewn around the area last night. The 18-year-old driver pronounced dead at the scene. Around 7:30 p.m....
22 WSBT
Man killed when car crashes into Ames Field in Michigan City
An 18-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into Ames Field in Michigan City on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Grant Grabel of Bourbonnais, Illinois by The La Porte County Coroner’s Office. The village is about 60 miles south of Chicago. La Porte County Coroner Lynn...
22 WSBT
Dowagiac man injured after crashing vehicle into tree
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man injured. Police were called out to Rudy Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a 25-year-old man from Dowagiac ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver of the vehicle...
22 WSBT
Man dead after being hit by vehicle outside South Bend hotel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Police and FACT are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning. Police were called out to the 52700 block of State Road 933 around 5:40 a.m. Sunday after a call came in about a vehicle hitting a pedestrian outside the Hampton Inn.
22 WSBT
Say 'hay' to the scarecrows at the Wanatah Scarecrow Festival this weekend
An event everyone will love except the crows. It's the 25th Wanatah Scarecrow Festival this weekend. Meet at Scarecrow Square in downtown Wanatah for arts and crafts, a pork chop dinner and pancake breakfast, a parade, scarecrow sculpting, fun runs for children and adults, music and a variety of acts, a car show, community merchant drawings, bingo and more.
22 WSBT
Three people in hospital after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a call following a shooting Friday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Potawatomi Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male outside the 7-11 at 429 N with...
22 WSBT
Motocross of Nations returns to the U.S., hosted at Red Bud
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Buchanan will be filled with motocross fans this weekend as the Motocross of Nations comes to Red Bud. This will only be the fifth time in its 75 year history that the competition will happen in the U.S. Saturday's action will feature multiple races, leading...
22 WSBT
South Bend Clinic prepares for what doctors say could be a tough flu season
Experts across the nation say this year is predicted to be one of the harshest flu seasons we've seen in years. Here in South Bend, doctors and clinics are preparing for impact. They say this prediction comes from a number of reasons, including cases on the other side of the...
22 WSBT
Penn High School student achieves perfect score on AP Calculus Exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — There's smart and then there is perfection. Penn High School can say one of its students is perfect, as the only one in the world to receive a perfect score on the AP Calculus Exam. AP exams are designed to be challenging and prepare students...
22 WSBT
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Mishawaka Ave.
Officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. They say Dale Womack, 32, died after his motorcycle collided with a car. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at South 31st Street and Mishawaka Avenue. In the River Park neighborhood on the city's far east side.
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Omar, a big baby, will shower you with love when you adopt him
He's a roughly 5 to 7-year-old pit bull terrier mix that came into the shelter as a stray. Omar has been at the shelter for a little under a month. He enjoys bones, back messages, wagging his tail and grunting like a pig. Lindsay Cuellar from the South Bend Animal...
22 WSBT
Cass County crash leaves three people injured
Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at US-12 and Union Road. Police say a woman was driving a minivan on US-12 when she suffered a medical emergency, drove off the road and hit a box truck on Union.
22 WSBT
'Coach Rees, that was all you': Pyne, ND offense shine in UNC win
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame heads into its bye week with two straight wins and a lot more optimism about the rest of the year following Saturday's 45-32 win over North Carolina. The defense gave up a few big plays and was without JD Bertrand for the first half and part of the second with another targeting penalty. The secondary was also without safety Ramon Henderson (ankle) and safety DJ Brown left Saturday's game with an injury.
