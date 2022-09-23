Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Related
Western Mass. Girls Volleyball Top 10: Division V finalists Frontier, Paulo Freire lead list
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls volleyball Top 10 on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the league snapshots and Super 7 at the bottom of the article.
Girls Volleyball Snapshot: Central’s Araiza Acum Santos and Taconic’s Brenna McNeice off to strong start in Central League & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls volleyball league snapshots on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the Super 7 and rankings at the bottom of the article.
Girls Volleyball Snapshot: Agawam pacing Western with undefeated start & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls volleyball league snapshots on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the Super 7 and rankings at the bottom of the article.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers girls volleyball fall, 3-0, one day after sweep of South Hadley & more
Old Rochester Regional def. Westfield, 25-6, 25-20, 25-16 Westfield fell to 4-4 on the season with a road loss Saturday. Lauren Carnes (7 kills, 2 aces), Nora Gogol (2 kills), Adyson Rowell (6 aces), and Quinn Rowe (2 aces) contributed for the Bombers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girls Volleyball Players to Watch: Every returning All-Western Mass. recipient
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Local girls volleyball players are back on the court. While some new faces will — and already have — made an impact, plenty of familiar names return.
2022 Girls Volleyball Super 7: Six schools represented on competitive list
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls volleyball Super 7 on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the league snapshots and rankings at the bottom of the article.
‘Every loss is a lesson’: Springfield Central football battles, ultimately falls to St. John’s (DC)
SPRINGFIELD — It’s no secret Springfield Central is one of the best football teams in the commonwealth of Massachusetts, they’ve shown that over the last several years.
Live Coverage: Springfield Central football hosts national power St. John’s (DC)
For the second year in a row, the Springfield Central football team brings one of the top programs in the country to Berte Field. This year, the Golden Eagles play host to St. John’s DC in a 1 p.m. game in Springfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joshua Grillo, Christopher Daskam lead Belchertown football over Ludlow
LUDLOW – A workman-like effort in the first half Friday led the Belchertown football team to a 24-12 victory over Ludlow on the road.
John Auchter scores 5 rushing TDs as Ware picks up big win over Pathfinder, 45-14
WARE — The Ware football team defeated Pathfinder at home on Friday night, 45-14, in a dominating fashion. Ware utilized a strong run game to take the victory, as it rushed for over 400 yards as a team, while Pathfinder struggled throughout the game to find any flow offensively.
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike
The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
WooSox notebook: Fans flock to Polar Park for opportunities to meet their favorite players during Fan Appreciation Week (photos)
WORCESTER -- The WooSox second season at Polar Park came to an end on Sunday as the team lost their home finale to the Syracuse Mets. But it was an action-packed week in Worcester as the WooSox gave fans a ton of opportunities to interact with players during Fan Appreciation week at Polar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westfield football wears down Pittsfield, 40-6
WESTFIELD – Eerily similar to their season-opening game against Amherst, the Westfield High School football team found itself on the wrong side in time of possession early on against an opponent. But much like in that first game, Westfield found its footing and experienced another offensive outburst as the...
UMass vs Temple: College Football live stream, start time, how to watch Week 4 action
Coming off its first win of the season, UMass football will travel and face off against Temple University on Saturday, September 24 at 2 p.m. The match will be available exclusively via ESPN+. The Minutemen dominated last Saturday, defeating Stony Brook 20-3, not only marking their first win in 2022,...
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally
THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
Ninth-inning grand slam sinks WooSox as they drop Polar Park finale, 9-5, to Syracuse
WORCESTER -- The Worcester Red Sox wrapped up the home portion of their 2022 season with a 9-5 loss to the Syracuse Mets as a ninth-inning grand slam put a damper on the Polar Park finale Sunday afternoon. Kyle Hart turned in a strong performance, though he took the loss...
Rugged Maniac obstacle run returns to Southwick at motocross track this weekend
SOUTHWICK — Over 5,000 runners are expected to descend on The Wick 338 this weekend in Southwick for the annual Rugged Maniac Obstacle Course. Participants will face 26 obstacles on The Wick 338′s famed motocross track Saturday and Sunday, beginning with an extremely muddy pit known as “The Shoe Catcher” due to its tendency to trap people’s shoes in mud, and ending with “The Accelerator 3.0,″ a giant inflatable waterslide.
All things Irish found at the Big E’s expanded Dingle Peninsula Exhibit
WEST SPRINGFIELD – Erin go Big E. The Ireland Dingle Peninsula exhibit has returned to the Eastern States Exposition this year and is bigger and better than ever with traditional pottery, Irish knits, traditional and modern hand-cut crystal and so much more.
GoFundMe shared for James Bowen Jr. of Longmeadow, who died in I-91 crash
James Bowen Jr. was remembered as an “amazing light for so many.”. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported. Bowen was well known...
Springfield, Agawam, Easthampton among WMass communities sharing $2.5 million in state funding for parks, open space projects
A splash pad, a new dam and nature trails — these are some of the projects officials say will be funded through the $12 million in grants going to communities across the commonwealth for open space acquisitions and park improvements. In all, 43 communities will be receiving grants, according...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0