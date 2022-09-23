ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California governor rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students...
CALIFORNIA STATE
'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
STOCKTON, CA
Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas-style” mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after...
CHICO, CA
Wolf takes lawsuit on constitutional changes to lower court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the Pennsylvania Legislature. Wolf's new lawsuit filed late last week in Commonwealth Court is similar to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

