Local experts warn about social media trends, including ‘sleepy chicken challenge’

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as local health officials, are warning of a dangerous new trend on social media.

It's called "the sleepy chicken challenge" and encourages people to cook chicken in NyQuil.

The FDA is warning people that eating and even inhaling large amounts of NyQuil could be fatal.

This isn't the first time a viral trend pushed people to make dangerous decisions. In December, several schools shut down because of a Tik Tok threat challenge encouraging students to make bomb threats at their school.

Dr. Arpit Aggarwal, a psychiatrist with MU Health Care, says viral challenges like these can affect a person's health.

"Anxiety would be directly related to how dangerous a challenge is. So this new challenge where people are dipping the chicken in NyQuil it could be dangerous to themselves and the people around them," said Aggarwal.

Michelle Boyd Fink, who works for a child advocacy center in Missouri, says parents should familiarize themselves with social media so they have an idea of what their child is viewing.

"The same way you would get involved with your child's basketball or art or music… have that same mentality towards social media, and how they are using it. Engage with them in a positive sense so that it's a family conversation," she said.

The FDA also advises parents to keep both over-the-counter and prescription drugs locked up.

