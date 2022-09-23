ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge approves $230 million settlement for 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill damages lawsuit

By Lily Dallow
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Federal District Court Judge Philip S. Gutierrez approved a $230 million settlement in the class action lawsuit filed against Plains All American Pipeline for damages caused in the 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill .

Seven years ago, a ruptured pipeline spilled over 123,000 gallons of crude oil, much of which ran down a ravine under the freeway and into the ocean according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Officials said that the $230 million will be processed for members of two classes in the lawsuit : $184 million will go to fishers and fish processors, and $46 million will go to shoreline property residents.

Within the settlement agreement , officials said that this seven-year-long litigation "included motions to dismiss, production of more than 360,000 documents in discovery, over 100 depositions, exchange of more than 50 expert reports, motions to exclude experts," and more.

According to the plaintiffs , individuals who believe they are eligible can file a claim before Oct. 31, 2022 for either the Property or Fisher Class in this case by visiting: plainsoilspillsettlement.com/claim .

For more information on this settlement, click here .

News Channel 3-12 has reached out to Plains All American Pipeline media relations, and is currently awaiting a response.

