Of course he would defend her, liberal Communist supporting one another to brainwash kids! Find an alternative school or teach your own kids!
I was THERE……. This is despicable. There is NO SUCH THING as gender neutral, non-binary, using pronouns and transgenderism. This crap of indoctrination of our children MUST STOP. All parents should get together and File a Class action lawsuit again the School, Board of Education, every woke teachers and the democrat teachers union. THIS IS NOT YOUR JOB. No wonder more people are home schooling, Pod neighborhood schools. Our education system is a nazi education brainwashing indoctrination schools. PARENTS NEED TO TAKE BACK THE EDUCATION SYSTEM FROM THESE PERVERTS.
I think the author of this article has a bias? Inclusive? That’s some real good reporting. How about controversial instead? That’s why people do not trust the press
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Protest over controversial worksheet given to students
How heat affects health: An overlooked outcome of climate change
Lamont, Stefanowski share plans to improve Connecticut's post-pandemic economy
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut fixed a beauty industry problem that did not exist
Union leader, elected officials join striking nurses outside Windham Hospital
Study: Room to improve in Fairfield County affordable housing plans
Staffing shortages at CT's psychiatric hospital for children leave many in need of care, others in limbo
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!
Video Shows Connecticut State Trooper Helping Suicidal Veteran
OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?
Social media forum takes local police to task for lacking transparency, threatening retaliation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Juvenile Accused Of Making Threat To Danbury High School
Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
Nonprofit Beats Megalandlords To 3 Lots
‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven
Bristol man who police say allowed minor to gain access to gun enrolled in program that could result in dismissal
Here are the new CT laws going into effect October 1 – from dating apps to tethering dogs
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 15