KTEN.com
Tom Bean football playoff ban reduced
TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) - The UIL State Executive Committee ruled on Monday that Tom Bean's football postseason ban will be reduced from three years to two. The three-year suspension was originally given by the District Executive Committee for recruiting violations. Tom Bean will be eligible for the playoffs again...
KTEN.com
Grayson, Fannin counties added to burn ban list
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- More burn bans were added Tuesday as rain remains hard to come by across Texoma. Grayson and Fannin Counties are the latest to be added to the list. As of Tuesday, September 27, Grayson, Fannin, Garvin, Johnston, Pontotoc, Coal, Atoka, Pushmataha, McCurtain, and Pittsburg Counties are all under burn bans.
KTEN.com
Ice cream shop celebrates Denison 150 with special shake
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A Denison shop has created the perfect blend to celebrate 150 years of the city's history. Sugar Booger's opened just over a year ago when owners Kathy and Steven Snyder decided to revisit their past by opening an old fashioned ice cream parlor. "I grew...
KXII.com
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
KTEN.com
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
KTEN.com
Chickasaw Nation keeps history alive at annual festival
TISHOMINGO, Okla., (KTEN) -- The Annual Chickasaw Meeting and Festival started Friday, and activities will continue through Saturday, when Gov. Bill Anoatubby is set to give his State of the Nation address at the tribe's new Aiittafama’ Ishto’ ("large meeting place") facility in Tishomingo. “Saturday, October 1st will...
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
fox4news.com
Vigil held to remember beloved youth coach in Celina who suffered fatal heart attack
CELINA, Texas - Members of a Collin County community gathered Wednesday night to honor a man who acted as a coach and mentor to many young athletes. Trey Boddie died after suffering a heart attack. He was only 39 years old. He coached youth softball, baseball, basketball, and football, impacting...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
KTEN.com
Chickasaw Festival returns after COVID hiatus
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival is back for its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. It kicked off on Friday, with a full day of outdoor activities taking place Saturday. Families were able to take part in a junior olympics or stickball tournament, among other attractions.
Why Were People Lined Up This Morning At This TEXAS H-E-B? See Video!
Look, it's pretty obvious that we here in TEXAS love us some H-E-B! I mean H-E-B is synonymous with Texas! So, what's up with all the people lining up this morning at this Texas H-E-B? • PEOPLE WERE LINING UP OVERNIGHT AT THIS H-E-B! I mean, look, I will stand...
H-E-B Employees Parade Massive Fish Around At Grand Opening In Texas: WATCH
Employees were caught on camera making their way through H-E-B with a massive fish for sale!
KTEN.com
Board OKs funds for Van Alstyne ISD police
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The new Van Alstyne Independent School District Police Department is getting a funding boost. The district's Board of Trustees approved $125,000 to go toward uniforms, equipment, firearms, and vehicles. "It's great to see that the Board really understands the importance of supporting the creation...
KTEN.com
TxDOT sets date for completion of U.S. 75 project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Here is some welcome news for motorists who travel along busy U.S. Highway 75 in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Transportation now says construction is expected to end about one year from now, in the fall of 2023. That time frame comes with a...
KTEN.com
Grayson County towns adding ambulance services
(KTEN) — The Grayson County towns of Howe and Tioga will soon offer 911 emergency paramedic services to their citizens. Starting October 1, the volunteer fire departments in those communities will have an ambulance in their station houses. "We have recently acquired a 911 EMS service that will be...
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
KTEN.com
Much of Sherman under boil water notice
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Homes and businesses in much of central and southern Sherman are being advised to boil water before drinking or cooking. The city said the notice was issued after a water main break in the groundwater area on Tuesday that led to a reduction in water pressure. That, in turn, could promote harmful bacteria or microbes in the water.
KTEN.com
Grayson County moves forward with jail expansion
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- There's been a milestone in expansion plans for the Grayson County Jail. County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract with Fort Worth-based Sedalco Construction Services to manage the project. "A $40,000 price, and that covers everything that they done up to this point and take...
KTEN.com
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick campaigns in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made a stop in Sherman on Tuesday as he campaigns for re-election. "We leave these decisions to the school districts," Patrick said. "Some want metal detectors, some don't. Some -- particularly rural districts -- want to arm teachers, some big city districts don't. Some want procedures, and so we let those school districts make those decisions... we give them those resources."
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
