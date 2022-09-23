Rockford, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rockford.
The Boylan Catholic High School football team will have a game with Rockford Auburn High School on September 23, 2022, 14:45:00.
Boylan Catholic High School
Rockford Auburn High School
September 23, 2022
14:45:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Jefferson High School football team will have a game with Guilford High School on September 23, 2022, 15:00:00.
Jefferson High School
Guilford High School
September 23, 2022
15:00:00
Sophomore Football
