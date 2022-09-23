Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Sports
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
numberfire.com
Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haggerty is being replaced in left field by Taylor Trammell versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 183 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .255 batting average with a .731 OPS, 5 home...
NBC Sports
Doval sets Giants' Statcast era record with 104 mph pitch
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Camilo Doval turned around and peaked at the scoreboard in San Diego six weeks ago, the Giants' closer saw 103 mph. "I hope that is correct," he told himself at the time. The official number came in at 102.9 mph that day, tying a franchise record...
numberfire.com
Thairo Estrada sent to Giants' bench on Friday night
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not starting in Friday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada will take a seat after Wilmer Flores was chosen as San Francisco's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 377 batted balls this season, Estrada has accounted for a 4.5% barrel rate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Max Stassi catching for Angels Sunday
The Los Angeles Angels will start Max Stassi at catcher in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Stassi will start at catcher and bat seventh against the Twins Sunday while Matt Thais moves to first base and Mike Ford sits. Our models project Stassi, who has a $2,100 salary on...
MLB・
NBC Sports
Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers
Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady wears awesome throwback T-shirt before Bucs game
Tom Brady turned back the clock ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed up to Raymond James Stadium wearing a T-shirt with one of his high school yearbook photos on it. Underneath the photo was a quote that read, "Greatness lasts forever."
Ohtani vs. Judge the latest of baseball’s great MVP races
When Shohei Ohtani is pitching impressively and hitting over 30 homers, he might always be the MVP favorite unless another player in his league comes up with something awfully special. Like hitting 60 home runs, for example. Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge for the American League MVP figures to be the...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
What Warriors fans can expect from Quiñones in 2022-23 season
SAN FRANCISCO – Lester Quiñones Jr. spent last basketball season with the University of Memphis Tigers, where he played well enough to be noticed by a gaggle of NBA teams. Shooters have a way of attracting the eyeballs of scouts, and Quiñones was a marksman, making 39.0 percent of his triples last season after hitting 40.0 percent in 2020-21.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr deems season's start as relief for Steph, Draymond
After winning their fourth NBA championship in June, it’s safe to say Steph Curry and Draymond Green both had an offseason full of activity. Between hosting awards shows, podcasting and taking care of their families, the Warriors duo exhibited some exemplary time management skills this summer. And ironically enough,...
NBC Sports
What we learned as late rally propels Giants to series win
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants long ago lost touch with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and earlier this month the San Diego Padres opened up a big gap on the reigning NL West champion. As disappointing as that was, there was another possibility that would have been nearly as hard to swallow.
NBC Sports
Shanahan takes blame for putting Jimmy G in 'bad spot' on safety
Kyle Shanahan shouldered some of the blame on the play that might have been the difference in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 7-3, a San Francisco drive that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
FMIA Week 3: Broncos’ Coaching Experiment Pays Off, Dolphins Win ‘Beast’ Game, and What We Learned About the NFL in September
So here came the first big test in the grand Nathaniel Hackett experiment, with 12:48 to play in the fourth quarter Sunday night against San Francisco. The Niners led 10-5. Denver QB Russell Wilson, needing seven yards for a first down, scrambled for what appeared to be about six-and-a-half to about a foot shy of the first down at the Bronco 35-. But Wilson had reached his arm out, with the ball, very near the 35 as he went down.
NFL・
Arizona Diamondbacks Shut Down Madison Bumgarner for Rest of Season
Pitcher Madison Bumgarner has made his last appearance of the 2022 season, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Luvollo told reporters Sunday. Bumgarner finishes the season with a 7-15 record, 4.88 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.
NBC Sports
Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made several questionable game-management decisions in his first two games on the job, and now the team is trying to rectify the situation. The Broncos have hired Jerry Rosburg with the title of senior assistant, and he will sit in the booth during games...
NBC Sports
Bears lose David Montgomery, Byron Pringle to injuries
The Bears’ offense is playing shorthanded today against the Texans. Running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Byron Pringle (calf) both suffered injuries in the first half and are both doubtful to return to the game. So far the Bears are managing, with a 10-7 lead over the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Artscape returning as in-person in 2023, moving to September
-- Artscape is returning as an in-person event in 2023, and the festival will be moved from its traditional spot on the calendar in the sweltering heat of July to September, according to an announcement on the event's site. Artscape will be held over five days, from Sept. 13-17. It's...
NBC Sports
Orlovsky, Twitter roast Jimmy G stepping out of bounds for safety
Jimmy Garoppolo's first start of the 2022 NFL season took a disastrous turn midway through the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night at Empower Field at Mile High. With the 49ers pinned back at their own 1-yard line, Garoppolo took the snap on second-and-10 but his drop-back...
NBC Sports
Why Warriors camp has been 'eye-opener' to rookie Baldwin Jr.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. was caught off guard at the start of his first NBA training camp with the Warriors. Golden State's 2022 first-round pick was held out of summer league action with an ankle injury and finally is healthy and getting his first taste of action with his Warriors teammates.
NBC Sports
Bees crowd around goal post at Packers-Buccaneers game
Raymond James Stadium was buzzing on Sunday, and it wasn’t just fans getting excited for a Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers showdown. A swarm of bees crowded around the south goal post ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 matchup against the Packers. Despite the bees, Sunday’s matchup commenced...
Comments / 0