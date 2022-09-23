ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season

To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Sunday lineup

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haggerty is being replaced in left field by Taylor Trammell versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 183 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .255 batting average with a .731 OPS, 5 home...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Doval sets Giants' Statcast era record with 104 mph pitch

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Camilo Doval turned around and peaked at the scoreboard in San Diego six weeks ago, the Giants' closer saw 103 mph. "I hope that is correct," he told himself at the time. The official number came in at 102.9 mph that day, tying a franchise record...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sent to Giants' bench on Friday night

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not starting in Friday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada will take a seat after Wilmer Flores was chosen as San Francisco's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 377 batted balls this season, Estrada has accounted for a 4.5% barrel rate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
Oakland, CA
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Max Stassi catching for Angels Sunday

The Los Angeles Angels will start Max Stassi at catcher in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Stassi will start at catcher and bat seventh against the Twins Sunday while Matt Thais moves to first base and Mike Ford sits. Our models project Stassi, who has a $2,100 salary on...
MLB
NBC Sports

Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers

Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady wears awesome throwback T-shirt before Bucs game

Tom Brady turned back the clock ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed up to Raymond James Stadium wearing a T-shirt with one of his high school yearbook photos on it. Underneath the photo was a quote that read, "Greatness lasts forever."
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Homer
Person
Stephen Vogt
NBC Sports

What Warriors fans can expect from Quiñones in 2022-23 season

SAN FRANCISCO – Lester Quiñones Jr. spent last basketball season with the University of Memphis Tigers, where he played well enough to be noticed by a gaggle of NBA teams. Shooters have a way of attracting the eyeballs of scouts, and Quiñones was a marksman, making 39.0 percent of his triples last season after hitting 40.0 percent in 2020-21.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Kerr deems season's start as relief for Steph, Draymond

After winning their fourth NBA championship in June, it’s safe to say Steph Curry and Draymond Green both had an offseason full of activity. Between hosting awards shows, podcasting and taking care of their families, the Warriors duo exhibited some exemplary time management skills this summer. And ironically enough,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as late rally propels Giants to series win

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants long ago lost touch with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and earlier this month the San Diego Padres opened up a big gap on the reigning NL West champion. As disappointing as that was, there was another possibility that would have been nearly as hard to swallow.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#The Associated Press#Cardinals
NBC Sports

FMIA Week 3: Broncos’ Coaching Experiment Pays Off, Dolphins Win ‘Beast’ Game, and What We Learned About the NFL in September

So here came the first big test in the grand Nathaniel Hackett experiment, with 12:48 to play in the fourth quarter Sunday night against San Francisco. The Niners led 10-5. Denver QB Russell Wilson, needing seven yards for a first down, scrambled for what appeared to be about six-and-a-half to about a foot shy of the first down at the Bronco 35-. But Wilson had reached his arm out, with the ball, very near the 35 as he went down.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bears lose David Montgomery, Byron Pringle to injuries

The Bears’ offense is playing shorthanded today against the Texans. Running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Byron Pringle (calf) both suffered injuries in the first half and are both doubtful to return to the game. So far the Bears are managing, with a 10-7 lead over the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
CBS News

Artscape returning as in-person in 2023, moving to September

-- Artscape is returning as an in-person event in 2023, and the festival will be moved from its traditional spot on the calendar in the sweltering heat of July to September, according to an announcement on the event's site. Artscape will be held over five days, from Sept. 13-17. It's...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Orlovsky, Twitter roast Jimmy G stepping out of bounds for safety

Jimmy Garoppolo's first start of the 2022 NFL season took a disastrous turn midway through the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night at Empower Field at Mile High. With the 49ers pinned back at their own 1-yard line, Garoppolo took the snap on second-and-10 but his drop-back...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Why Warriors camp has been 'eye-opener' to rookie Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was caught off guard at the start of his first NBA training camp with the Warriors. Golden State's 2022 first-round pick was held out of summer league action with an ankle injury and finally is healthy and getting his first taste of action with his Warriors teammates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bees crowd around goal post at Packers-Buccaneers game

Raymond James Stadium was buzzing on Sunday, and it wasn’t just fans getting excited for a Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers showdown. A swarm of bees crowded around the south goal post ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 matchup against the Packers. Despite the bees, Sunday’s matchup commenced...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy