Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers
Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Goes Yard Again for Number 700 at Dodger Stadium
Welp. The internet ink wasn’t dry on the last article but here we are again. The legendary Albert Pujols has connected on home run number 700 in his illustrious career. And fittingly, he did it at Dodger Stadium. Albert wasted no time on Friday night, hitting two home runs...
Sánchez homers, drives in 4 as Twins beat Angels 8-4
Gary Sánchez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits for the Twins, who won for only the second time in 10 games. Minnesota was eliminated from contention in the AL Central on Friday night.Sánchez hit his 15th homer of the year, and just his second in his past 23 games, on a 3-0 count against reliever Mike Mayers."We went out there and scored a bunch of...
NBC Sports
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Manny Machado hits 31st homer, Padres beat Rockies, 13-6
DENVER -- — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season. Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and...
CBS News
Artscape returning as in-person in 2023, moving to September
-- Artscape is returning as an in-person event in 2023, and the festival will be moved from its traditional spot on the calendar in the sweltering heat of July to September, according to an announcement on the event's site. Artscape will be held over five days, from Sept. 13-17. It's...
NBC Sports
Odd infield gaff costly in Giants' frustrating loss to D-backs
Alex Cobb has been one of the unluckiest pitchers in all of baseball this season. Prior to his outing in the Giants' 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Chase Field, Cobb (5 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) had been dominating on the mound as of late.
NBC Sports
Cole Beasley had other options (and still does)
Buccaneers receiver Cole Beasley will make his debut on Sunday, and there’s a chance he’ll be used extensively in his first game with his new team. Some continue to wonder why it took so long for Beasley to find a new NFL home. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Beasley had interest from multiple other teams. Specifically, the Giants, Panthers, and Commanders have tried to sign him.
Comments / 0