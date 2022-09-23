Read full article on original website
Brewers manager favors age limit for fans wearing glove to games
There are already a few major changes coming to Major League Baseball next season. And Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has an idea for another one. During an appearance on 620 WTMJ earlier this week, Counsell was asked whether he thinks there's an unwritten age limit for fans bringing a glove to the ballpark.
Yardbarker
Royals pull off miraculous victory not seen in over 800 baseball games vs. Mariners
The Kansas City Royals, to put it bluntly, have had a terrible season. Since committing to a full-scale rebuild in 2018, the Royals have not won more than 45 percent of their games in a season, having peaked last year during the past five season-stretch with 74 wins. Instead of improving in a more expected, linear fashion, the Royals will be finishing worse this year than last, as they currently have a 63-90 record. However, even for just a night, Royals fans will be cherishing their hard-fought 63rd win against the Seattle Mariners and they should, given the dearth of reasons to celebrate the franchise as of late.
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens sitting Sunday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is being replaced at designated hitter by Jesse Winker versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 146 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .213 batting average with a .532...
MLB
Luis Castillo, Mariners agree to 5-year extension
SEATTLE -- For years, Jerry Dipoto’s front office coveted Luis Castillo from afar, well before he reached the Majors and blossomed into one of the game’s elite workhorses. And on Saturday, the Mariners’ president of baseball operations and his staff locked up the two-time All-Star long term.
numberfire.com
Julio Rodriguez (back) out Friday for Mariners
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (back) is not available for Friday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Rodriguez left Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning due to lower-back tightness, which is the same issue that sidelined him for three games last weekend. It remains to be seen if Rodriguez will miss more than Friday's contest. Jarred Kelenic will cover center field on Friday while Adam Frazier moves out to left and Abraham Toro starts on second base.
FOX Sports
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night.
NBC Sports
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haggerty is being replaced in left field by Taylor Trammell versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 183 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .255 batting average with a .731 OPS, 5 home...
11-run sixth inning carries Royals past Mariners 13-12
Michael Massey had a two-run homer and a two-run single in an 11-run sixth inning that propelled the Kansas City
NBC Sports
Doval sets Giants' Statcast era record with 104 mph pitch
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Camilo Doval turned around and peaked at the scoreboard in San Diego six weeks ago, the Giants' closer saw 103 mph. "I hope that is correct," he told himself at the time. The official number came in at 102.9 mph that day, tying a franchise record...
numberfire.com
Padres starting Trent Grisham in center field on Saturday
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Grisham will take over center field after Jose Azocar was sent to the bench on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Chad Kuhl, our models project Grisham to score 9.6 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier sitting for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Frazier is being replaced in left field by Sam Haggerty versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 571 plate appearances this season, Frazier has a .236 batting average with a .610...
NBC Sports
What we learned as late rally propels Giants to series win
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants long ago lost touch with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and earlier this month the San Diego Padres opened up a big gap on the reigning NL West champion. As disappointing as that was, there was another possibility that would have been nearly as hard to swallow.
CBS Sports
Mariners' struggles continue as they blow nine-run lead in loss to Royals
The Seattle Mariners have the longest playoff drought in major professional men's North American sports, as we all know by now. It was 2001 when the Mariners last made the postseason. They have been in good or even great shape for the entire second half, sitting in a wild-card position.
