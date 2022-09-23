Ashburn, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Authorities and family members are seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman last seen in Fairfax, Virginia. 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin, also called Ms. Em or Emy, was last seen on September 1, 2022. The Culpeper Police Department conducted a welfare check on Emily in Falls Church, Virginia, at 2:00 am. During that welfare check, Emily told law enforcement that she was on a road trip and that she would return home within two weeks, the Culpepper Star-Exponent reports.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO