Ashburn, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Ashburn.

The Fauquier High School football team will have a game with Independence High School - Ashburn on September 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

Fauquier High School
Independence High School - Ashburn
September 23, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Football

The Woodgrove High School football team will have a game with Broad Run High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

Woodgrove High School
Broad Run High School
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

The Dominion High School football team will have a game with Independence High School - Ashburn on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

Dominion High School
Independence High School - Ashburn
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

The Tuscarora High School football team will have a game with Briar Woods High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

Tuscarora High School
Briar Woods High School
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

The Brunswick High School football team will have a game with Rock Ridge High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

Brunswick High School
Rock Ridge High School
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

DC News Now

Community remembers boxing fixture killed in D.C. shooting

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — The D.C. boxing community is mourning the loss of a popular boxing trainer Who was shot and killed Saturday morning in Southeast. Buddy Harrison was the owner of Old School Boxing in Hillcrest Heights, Md. He was a fixture in the boxing world and he helped improve the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar

Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Virginia Teens Seek Patent for One-Of-A-Kind Walker Inspired by Grandparents

Inspired by grandparents’ mobility struggles, two high school seniors from Chantilly, Virginia, designed a one-of-a-kind walker and are working toward getting a patent for their invention. The 17-year-old best friends, Akanksha Tibrewala and Kaavya Karthikeyan, say they designed their device at the height of the pandemic. They call it...
CHANTILLY, VA
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE
royalexaminer.com

Warren Heritage Society host tour of Bel Air Mansion

On September 24, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society hosted a tour of the Bel Air Mansion in Front Royal, Virginia. In this exclusive Royal Examiner video, you will hear Maral Kalbian, Architectural Historian, provide some historical remarks on Bel Air and how it has changed over the years. Also, excepts from Luck Buck’s Diary and letters, read by Hallie Groves, President of the WHS Board of Directors. WHS Archivist Tony Carter welcomed the guest and introduced the speakers.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340

Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
PAGE COUNTY, VA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In Virginia

Authorities and family members are seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman last seen in Fairfax, Virginia. 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin, also called Ms. Em or Emy, was last seen on September 1, 2022. The Culpeper Police Department conducted a welfare check on Emily in Falls Church, Virginia, at 2:00 am. During that welfare check, Emily told law enforcement that she was on a road trip and that she would return home within two weeks, the Culpepper Star-Exponent reports.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
themunchonline.com

1201 East West Hwy #110

ONLY 2 BLOCKS FROM THE RED LINE METRO - SILVERTON CONDOMINIUM IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED A COUPLE OF BLOCKS FROM THE METRO ALONG EAST WEST HIGHWAY!!! ALSO NEXT TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS!!!. THIS UNIT IS ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND HAS A COURTYARD VIEW FROM THE WINDOWS!!!. EXCELLENT FLOOR PLAN WITH...
SILVER SPRING, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

NoVA Parks Gifted 45-Acre Botanical Garden in Alexandria

The family-owned Winkler Botanical Preserve will be added to the extensive list of parks and gardens run by NoVA Parks. The reins of a longtime family-owned preserve in Alexandria’s west end have officially been turned over to the Northern Virginia Parks Authority in a move that aims to support plant and wildlife preservation and educational programs for local children.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

SRO Removes Unauthorized Man From Charles County Elementary School

WALDORF, Md. — Near the end of the school day on September 22, an unauthorized man reportedly walked into Berry Elementary School in Charles County and barricaded himself in a private restroom. Following the incident, Berry Elementary School was placed on a brief “precautionary hold” while a school resource...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC

A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON, DC
