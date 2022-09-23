ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS News

Ukrainian forces recapture Russian base in Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces faced a breaking point that led to them recapturing a Russian base on the battlefields of Kharkiv. "They were fleeing from here, just like rats," one Ukrainian soldier said of the elite Russian troops who occupied the base.
POLITICS
NBC News

Captain arrested in deadly Florida Keys parasailing incident

A Florida Keys boat captain was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday in connection with a deadly parasailing trip this year, officials said. An arrest warrant accused the captain, Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, of not checking the weather before the May 30 trip and then cutting the towline to his passengers’ parasail during strong winds.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Putin Ally Plunges to His Death ‘From a Great Height’ at Moscow Aviation Institute

An aviation expert has become the latest Russian official to fall to his death in mysterious circumstances. Anatoly Gerashchenko, the former head of Moscow’s Aviation Institute (MAI), died in a mysterious fall inside the institute’s headquarters in the Russian capital on Tuesday. The organization’s press office released a statement describing the 73-year-old’s death as “the result of an accident,” adding that his untimely demise was a “a colossal loss for the MAI and the scientific and pedagogical community.” Russian news outlet Izvestia, citing an unnamed source, reported that Gerashchenko “fell from a great height” and careened down several flights of...
EUROPE
TheDailyBeast

Russian Panic Spirals With Arson Attacks, Street Fights, and Manhunts

The Kremlin wants you to know there’s absolutely no panic in Russia a day after Vladimir Putin called up hundreds of thousands to go fight in Ukraine—just ignore the burning military recruitment offices, protests shutting down highways, and college students being snatched from their classes to go kill or be killed.It’s also absolutely normal for protesters to be pulled from jail and sent to the front, and reports of men flocking to airports to get the hell out of the country are “fake,” according to Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.“Information about some kind of fuss at airports is greatly exaggerated. There...
PROTESTS
NBC News

Watch: Train hits Colorado police car with suspect inside

Horrifying video shows the moments leading up to a police car with a suspect inside getting slammed by a train. The suspect survived but suffered serious injuries. NBC News’ Ron Allen reports. Warning: Some viewers may find the video difficult to watch. Sept. 24, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Videos show moment American veterans reunite with family after they are released by Russia

Videos show the moment two American veterans touched down on U.S. soil and were reunited with their families after being held hostage for three months by Russian forces. The footage was captured at a Birmingham, Alabama, airport and shows Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, who were released Wednesday, hugging loved ones waiting at the bottom of an escalator.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
