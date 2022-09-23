Read full article on original website
A judge says he will be 'forced' to give Rudy Giuliani jail time unless the former mayor pays his ex-wife $225,000 by next month
Judith Giuliani said in a lawsuit that her ex-husband has fallen behind on alimony payments totaling $262,000, The New York Post reported.
Black woman arrested after calling 911 over dispute with neighbor settles civil lawsuit
The city of Fort Worth, Texas, settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Jacqueline Craig, a Black woman who was wrestled to the ground and arrested along with her daughter after calling the police about a dispute with a neighbor. In a statement from city officials, Fort Worth has agreed to pay Craig $150,000. KXAS's David Goins reports.Sept. 25, 2022.
Woman Plummets 20 Feet During Monkey Attack, Gets Impaled by Steel Rod
An Indian woman fell more than 20 feet and was impaled by a steel rod during an alleged monkey attack in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. And she miraculously survived to tell the tale. The accident happened when a 20-year-old woman named Khatija was desperately fending off a group of monkeys as...
Ukrainian forces recapture Russian base in Kharkiv
Ukrainian forces faced a breaking point that led to them recapturing a Russian base on the battlefields of Kharkiv. "They were fleeing from here, just like rats," one Ukrainian soldier said of the elite Russian troops who occupied the base.
Jury convicts QAnon believer who thought he was storming the White House during the Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A federal jury on Friday convicted a QAnon believer who chased down U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, finding the defendant guilty on all charges against him. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man who was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the...
Videos Show Drunk Russian Conscripts Asleep, Troops Refusing to Form Ranks
One video shared to Twitter shows an angry Russian officers shouting at conscripts that "the games are over."
Captain arrested in deadly Florida Keys parasailing incident
A Florida Keys boat captain was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday in connection with a deadly parasailing trip this year, officials said. An arrest warrant accused the captain, Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, of not checking the weather before the May 30 trip and then cutting the towline to his passengers’ parasail during strong winds.
Ex-Putin Ally Plunges to His Death ‘From a Great Height’ at Moscow Aviation Institute
An aviation expert has become the latest Russian official to fall to his death in mysterious circumstances. Anatoly Gerashchenko, the former head of Moscow’s Aviation Institute (MAI), died in a mysterious fall inside the institute’s headquarters in the Russian capital on Tuesday. The organization’s press office released a statement describing the 73-year-old’s death as “the result of an accident,” adding that his untimely demise was a “a colossal loss for the MAI and the scientific and pedagogical community.” Russian news outlet Izvestia, citing an unnamed source, reported that Gerashchenko “fell from a great height” and careened down several flights of...
Pregnant Black activist says she is 'ill' and facing premature birth behind bars
A pregnant Black activist who is serving a four-year prison sentence for comments she made to police during a racial justice protest said she is ill and fears she is at risk of giving birth prematurely because of the ongoing stress of being behind bars. Brittany Martin, 34, was convicted...
Texas girl hospitalized after allegedly shooting father in murder pact made with friend
Authorities in Parker County, Texas responded to a shooting where they found a 12-year-old girl in a street with a gunshot wound to her head and her father shot inside a house nearby. The girl allegedly plotted with another Texas girl to kill their families and flee to Georgia. KXAS's Lili Zheng report.Sept. 25, 2022.
CIA reveals model used to plan strike against Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
The CIA on Saturday unveiled the model of Ayman al-Zawahiri’s safe house in Kabul used to plan the U.S. drone strike that killed the Al-Qaeda leader last month. The scale model of Zawahiri’s house was shown to reporters as part of a tour of a newly refurbished museum at the agency's headquarters.
3-year-old dies in Chicago after allegedly being pushed into Lake Michigan by aunt, officials say
A 3-year-old boy has died after he was pushed into Lake Michigan in Chicago by his aunt, officials said. The child was with Victoria Moreno, 34, on Sept. 19 when she allegedly pushed him into the water in the 700 block of East Grand Street, the site of Navy Pier, a tourist attraction.
Russian Panic Spirals With Arson Attacks, Street Fights, and Manhunts
The Kremlin wants you to know there’s absolutely no panic in Russia a day after Vladimir Putin called up hundreds of thousands to go fight in Ukraine—just ignore the burning military recruitment offices, protests shutting down highways, and college students being snatched from their classes to go kill or be killed.It’s also absolutely normal for protesters to be pulled from jail and sent to the front, and reports of men flocking to airports to get the hell out of the country are “fake,” according to Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.“Information about some kind of fuss at airports is greatly exaggerated. There...
Zelenskyy calls for 'sabotage' as thousands of Russians flee after mobilization call
As thousands of Russians try to flee the country to escape the partial mobilization of civilians into the military, Ukraine’s president late Friday urged those who are conscripted to “sabotage any enemy activity.”. Addressing Ukrainians in Russian-occupied regions, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that his countrymen...
Watch: Train hits Colorado police car with suspect inside
Horrifying video shows the moments leading up to a police car with a suspect inside getting slammed by a train. The suspect survived but suffered serious injuries. NBC News’ Ron Allen reports. Warning: Some viewers may find the video difficult to watch. Sept. 24, 2022.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls mobilization in Russia 'criminal'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russians not to submit to “criminal mobilization” amid the call to mobilize civilians into the military.Sept. 25, 2022.
Videos show moment American veterans reunite with family after they are released by Russia
Videos show the moment two American veterans touched down on U.S. soil and were reunited with their families after being held hostage for three months by Russian forces. The footage was captured at a Birmingham, Alabama, airport and shows Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, who were released Wednesday, hugging loved ones waiting at the bottom of an escalator.
Swastika-wearing gunman kills 15, wounds 24 during school shooting in Russia
A swastika-clad gunman opened fire at a school in central Russia on Monday, killing at least 15 people, 11 of them children, before turning the gun on himself, authorities said. Another 24 people, 22 children and two adults, were wounded in the attack on School No. 88 in Izhevsk, the...
On 8th anniversary of missing Mexican students, a father still wants anwers
When Antonio Tizapa’s 20-year-old son, Jorge Antonio Tizapa Legideño, disappeared with 42 other classmates from a rural teacher’s college in southwest Mexico on Sept. 26, 2014, he thought they would come home soon. “During the first week, the first month, the first quarter, the first year, I...
Opposition to military mobilization spreads across Russia
Violence has broken out in different parts of Russia over opposition to the partial military mobilization announced last week by President Putin.Sept. 26, 2022.
