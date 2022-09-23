Crystal Lake, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Crystal Lake.
The Cary Grove High School football team will have a game with Prairie Ridge High School on September 23, 2022, 14:30:00.
Cary Grove High School
Prairie Ridge High School
September 23, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Football
The Central High School - Burlington football team will have a game with Crystal Lake South High School on September 23, 2022, 14:45:00.
Central High School - Burlington
Crystal Lake South High School
September 23, 2022
14:45:00
Freshman Football
The Dundee-Crown High School football team will have a game with Crystal Lake Central High School on September 23, 2022, 14:45:00.
Dundee-Crown High School
Crystal Lake Central High School
September 23, 2022
14:45:00
Freshman Football
The Central High School - Burlington football team will have a game with Crystal Lake South High School on September 23, 2022, 16:15:00.
Central High School - Burlington
Crystal Lake South High School
September 23, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Football
Comments / 0