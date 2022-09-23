ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Crystal Lake.

The Cary Grove High School football team will have a game with Prairie Ridge High School on September 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

Cary Grove High School
Prairie Ridge High School
September 23, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Football

The Central High School - Burlington football team will have a game with Crystal Lake South High School on September 23, 2022, 14:45:00.

Central High School - Burlington
Crystal Lake South High School
September 23, 2022
14:45:00
Freshman Football

The Dundee-Crown High School football team will have a game with Crystal Lake Central High School on September 23, 2022, 14:45:00.

Dundee-Crown High School
Crystal Lake Central High School
September 23, 2022
14:45:00
Freshman Football

The Central High School - Burlington football team will have a game with Crystal Lake South High School on September 23, 2022, 16:15:00.

Central High School - Burlington
Crystal Lake South High School
September 23, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Football

WGNtv.com

Severe T-storm Warning cancelled for Lake and Mc Henry CO…

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. ____________________________________________________________________. Update 7:24PM...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Need to get rid of an old TV? Aurora hosting electronics recycling drive-thru

AURORA, Illinois - Registration for Aurora's fall electronics recycling drive-thru opens on Monday. The first 1,500 residents who register will get a spot in the October 8 event, to which they can bring up to 2 televisions and an unlimited number of other electronics. Aurora's spring electronics recycling event collected...
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 23

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area for week 5, Friday, September 23 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39….that time could […]
ROCKFORD, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Where To Drink On The Lake County Libation Trail in Autumn 2022

There’s just something about the fall weather and a crisp, chilled adult beverage. We put together this guide for where to drink on the Lake County Libation Trail in autumn 2022. While you’re on the Lake County Libation Trail, don’t forget to take a picture for the #LetsSnapLakeCounty Photo...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
BATAVIA, IL
idesignarch.com

Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock

This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
NBC Chicago

A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago

A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
959theriver.com

Driver charged in crash that killed Lisle resident

A Michigan man is charged in the death of a Western Michigan University student from suburban Lisle last month. Angel Hostiguin faces two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death. Kaylee Gansberg was killed on August 27th after being hit by a car near WMU’s campus. The Fine Arts major was heading into her senior year at Western Michigan.
LISLE, IL
Chicago Journal

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Carlos Gomez, 44; Lupe Gomez,...
OAK FOREST, IL
WGN News

Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
jazminmarie.co

7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois

I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

One person hurt in motorized bicycle crash in Oswego

The Oswego Police Department says one person was hurt in a motorized bicycle crash with a Toyota Camry early Saturday morning. Police say it happened at Route 30 and Route 34. The rider of the bicycle, 35-year-old Earl C. Thomas of Aurora, was taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The bike sustained heavy damage. The Toyota only had minor damage.
OSWEGO, IL
