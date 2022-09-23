Naperville, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Naperville.
The Neuqua Valley High School football team will have a game with Naperville Central High School on September 23, 2022, 14:30:00.
Neuqua Valley High School
Naperville Central High School
September 23, 2022
14:30:00
Sophomore Football
The DeKalb High School football team will have a game with Naperville North High School on September 23, 2022, 14:30:00.
DeKalb High School
Naperville North High School
September 23, 2022
14:30:00
Sophomore Football
