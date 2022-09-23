ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moulton, AL

Moulton, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Hanceville High School football team will have a game with Lawrence County High School on September 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

Hanceville High School
Lawrence County High School
September 23, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

West Point Council approves annexations

CULLMAN, Ala. – The West Point Town Council on Monday approved the annexations of two properties into the town limits: the properties of residents Peggy Byrum and Rebecca Davis. It also held the first reading of an annexation request for the property of Terry Parker. The council heard from Muntingh Hamman with LED Capital, which recently installed stadium lights at ball fields one, two and four. Another set of lights for the walking trail should be shipped within the week. “The lights will be shipped in the next five to six days. It is projected to arrive the 17th of October. We...
WEST POINT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moulton, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Moulton, AL
City
Normal, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open

Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Varsity
Flying Magazine

A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’

Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Trash Pandas season comes to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas season came to an end on Friday night, lacking the clutch hit they desperately needed in a 3-1 loss to the Tennessee Smokies in Game 3 of the North Division Series at Toyota Field. The Smokies used power pitching to win...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theflorala.com

UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street

A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires

There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter

Lawrence-Winston County phone service causing disservice. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Updated: 9 hours ago. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co....
DECATUR, AL
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy