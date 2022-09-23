Read full article on original website
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax Scheme
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
KYTV
Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains hospitalized with new diagnosis
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster and the voice of Missouri State University athletics Art Hains is hospitalized with a new diagnosis. Hains fell ill last week. Friends close to Hains say doctors diagnosed him with complications from the West Nile Virus. Mosquitos transmit the virus. Friends say he will likely move to a hospital in Kansas City for treatment.
ksgf.com
KSGF Heroes Veterans Breakfast
Join Springfield’s Talk 104.1 in collaboration with Air Services Heating, Cooling & All Service Plumbing and Delta Roofing Inc. for the next Heroes Breakfast!. This Friday,, September 30th we will provide FREE breakfast to veterans from 6-9 a.m. at Scramblers Diner. Scramblers is located at 1131 E. Republic Road,...
Ozark Sports Zone
Area marching bands compete at Pride of the Ozarks
Marching bands from all over the area competed at the Pride of the Ozarks marching festival in Ozark on Saturday. Click the links below for full photo galleries of each of the area’s bands that competed.
Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network host Art Hains hospitalized
Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network host Art Hains is in critical condition in a Springfield hospital, suffering from an autoimmune illness
Longtime Carthage R-9 administrator passes away
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Saturday, September 24, 2022, Carthage R-9 schools release information that a longtime beloved administrator has died. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Dr. Sam Rogers, Carthage High School Assistant Principal. Please join us in keeping the Rogers family in your thoughts and prayers.” — CARTHAGE R-9.
Grass fire threatens The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri building
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Hundreds of animals at the local humane society were threatened with potential evacuation orders as a nearby fire spread fast this afternoon. Four area fire departments together extinguished the flames before they got that far. It took about 6 or 7 fire trucks to get the fire under control. It started in the […]
NIH Director's Blog
Greene County Medical Society on the Move
Founded in 1874, the Greene County Medical Society has provided a voice for generations of southwest Missouri physicians. As with most membership organizations, the GCMS needed to address changes in medicine and membership. To remain relevant we had to evaluate how we “do” organized medicine in Springfield, Missouri. Under the leadership of 2015 President Robert B. Shaw, Jr., MD, our Society made plans to modernize our society in hopes of continuing our success in today’s changing times.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Stockton boy run over by parade float
STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Changes to come to Allphin Veterinary Clinic
The Allphin Veterinary Clinic in Branson West announces changes at their clinic. The clinic will be hosting a Come and Go Reception on Friday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 6 pm. The event is to allow patients and other time to stop by to wish Dr. Owen Allphin and his wife, Lisa, good luck in their future endeavors and to celebrate the upcoming changes.
Cassville man dies in head-on car crash
CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
KYTV
VIDEO: See the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena ahead of Thunder Days
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Pro Bull Riding professionals will appear this weekend at the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale. The 50,000-seat arena, home to the brand-new Professional Bull Riding Team Missouri Thunder, will reopen to the public for the first time with the highly anticipated three-day PBR Team Series event “Thunder Days” from September 23-25. CLICK HERE for tickets: https://pbr.com/thunder-days/overview/
Carthage cleans up nicely thanks to local volunteers
Vision Carthage today kicked off its 6th Annual Restoration Carthage Workday.
KYTV
Neighbors in north Springfield neighborhood express concerns over squatters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trespassers and illegal tenants are causing new concerns in north Springfield. Neighbors around the 1000 block of Jean street are concerned for their safety and others. Steven Rust said his mother is in her 90s and is scared to walk outside because of some new, unwanted...
sgfcitizen.org
Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued
After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
KYTV
Springfield family finally gets closure after their son’s killer is charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Almost four months after a 17-year-old boy was found dead near a Christian school on Springfield’s northside, the person accused of killing him is in police custody facing charges. Authorities will not release the names of those charged because they are juveniles. Sebastian’s father, Jared...
Vandals hit Rescue One Clinic overnight
A Springfield organization that works to find abandoned animals homes said someone tried to break into its clinic Wednesday night.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
