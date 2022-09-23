ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Rochester Man Facing Charges For a Shooting in the Town of Greece

Greece police have charged a Rochester man in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition. It happened yesterday morning at an address on Stone Road. The woman is expected to survive. Twenty-one-year-old Jose Acevedo is charged with assault, endangering a child, and two gun crimes. He was ordered...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Woman in critical condition after overnight crash in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A woman is in critical condition following an overnight crash in the city. Police say the crash occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. when the woman was the passenger in a car driven by a 21-year-old male travelling westbound on Bergen Street. Police say that vehicle struck...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RPD continues investigation into fatal shooting of retired officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officials with the Rochester Police Department are working to find out who murdered one of their own after William Keith Booker, 50, was shot and killed on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Street early Sunday morning. Major Crimes investigators from the RPD are working...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for shooting in Greece Tuesday morning

Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday morning on Stone Road. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower body. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Through investigation police arrested Jose Acevedo, 21, with assault,...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

21-year-old suspect arrested for shooting 24-year-old in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police responded to the 1700 block of Stone Road on Tuesday morning for a person shot. Officers found a 24-year-old woman, of Greece, with a gunshot wound to her lower body. The woman is in serious condition, but is expected to recover. Detectives charged the...
GREECE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Rochester Police#Mazda Terrace#Strong Hospital
13 WHAM

Gates gas station robbery, assault suspect arrested again

Gates, N.Y. — A woman accused of pepper-spraying two gas station employees and stealing cigarettes earlier this month has been arrested again. Kaila Rivera, 34, of Rochester allegedly entered the Speedway station on Elmgrove Road Sept. 15 with Domiyon Taylor, 38, of Schenectady. The pair allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle after the attack and robbery.
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers: Investigating two Fairport robberies

In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Fairport Police Chief Matthew Barnes and Officer Connor Cantwell joined Good Day Rochester to ask for help in identifying the suspects in two recent robberies in Fairport. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling your attention to 37-year-old Markissa Metzger, who's wanted for...
FAIRPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Rochester Police identify man shot and killed in Weaver Street homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — RPD has identified the man who was shot and killed on Weaver Street on Wednesday, September 21. BACKGROUND | Three shootings within an hour leave one dead, four wounded in Rochester. Officers say the victim was 40-year-old Carlos Roman-Morales, a well-known and well-liked homeless man in...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester police ask for help identifying man

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help identifying the man pictured above. He's believed to be responsible for a shooting on Dewey Avenue that happened around 8:50 p.m. Sept. 9. Anyone with information is asked to call (585) 428-8307 or email RPDTipLine@cityofrochester.gov.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Rochester resident after pursuit on drug charges.

On September 27, 2022, at approximately 1:32 p.m., the State Police attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Remington Street in the city of Rochester. The operator failed to comply and fled troopers through several city streets. The vehicle subsequently came to rest on Saratoga Avenue and the operator was taken into custody without incident.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy