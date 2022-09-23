Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
iheart.com
Rochester Man Facing Charges For a Shooting in the Town of Greece
Greece police have charged a Rochester man in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition. It happened yesterday morning at an address on Stone Road. The woman is expected to survive. Twenty-one-year-old Jose Acevedo is charged with assault, endangering a child, and two gun crimes. He was ordered...
13 WHAM
Woman in critical condition after overnight crash in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman is in critical condition following an overnight crash in the city. Police say the crash occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. when the woman was the passenger in a car driven by a 21-year-old male travelling westbound on Bergen Street. Police say that vehicle struck...
Man accused of killing RPD officer charged with 2 additional murders
Kelvin Vickers, alongside Deadrick Fulwiley and Raheim Robinson each face a total of 19 charges for incidents spanning two days.
Man in custody following domestic incident in Parma home
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a domestic incident on Winding Country Lane in the Town of Parma.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
RPD continues investigation into fatal shooting of retired officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officials with the Rochester Police Department are working to find out who murdered one of their own after William Keith Booker, 50, was shot and killed on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Street early Sunday morning. Major Crimes investigators from the RPD are working...
13 WHAM
Man arrested for shooting in Greece Tuesday morning
Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday morning on Stone Road. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower body. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Through investigation police arrested Jose Acevedo, 21, with assault,...
iheart.com
Irondequoit Police Investigating a Series of Home Burglaries and Car Thefts
Irondequoit police are investigating a series home burglaries and car thefts in the Edgecreek Trail neighborhood, near 590 and Norton Street. Items were taken from several homes, and thieves took six vehicles. Police believe one group of five people is responsible for all the crimes. One vehicle has been recovered,...
WHEC TV-10
21-year-old suspect arrested for shooting 24-year-old in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police responded to the 1700 block of Stone Road on Tuesday morning for a person shot. Officers found a 24-year-old woman, of Greece, with a gunshot wound to her lower body. The woman is in serious condition, but is expected to recover. Detectives charged the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Gates gas station robbery, assault suspect arrested again
Gates, N.Y. — A woman accused of pepper-spraying two gas station employees and stealing cigarettes earlier this month has been arrested again. Kaila Rivera, 34, of Rochester allegedly entered the Speedway station on Elmgrove Road Sept. 15 with Domiyon Taylor, 38, of Schenectady. The pair allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle after the attack and robbery.
Syracuse man brings loaded gun into Rochester airport, charged with felonies
The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man's arm.
WHEC TV-10
25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
WUHF
Crime Stoppers: Investigating two Fairport robberies
In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Fairport Police Chief Matthew Barnes and Officer Connor Cantwell joined Good Day Rochester to ask for help in identifying the suspects in two recent robberies in Fairport. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling your attention to 37-year-old Markissa Metzger, who's wanted for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Rochester Police identify man shot and killed in Weaver Street homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD has identified the man who was shot and killed on Weaver Street on Wednesday, September 21. BACKGROUND | Three shootings within an hour leave one dead, four wounded in Rochester. Officers say the victim was 40-year-old Carlos Roman-Morales, a well-known and well-liked homeless man in...
‘Tremendous loss’: MCSO Undersheriff recalls kinship with fallen RPD officer Keith Booker
"I just want his family to know I'm praying for him, we're all praying for their family," Brown said.
13 WHAM
Rochester police ask for help identifying man
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help identifying the man pictured above. He's believed to be responsible for a shooting on Dewey Avenue that happened around 8:50 p.m. Sept. 9. Anyone with information is asked to call (585) 428-8307 or email RPDTipLine@cityofrochester.gov.
Several houses burglarized, 6 cars stolen in Irondequoit neighborhood
Those with suspicious footage are encouraged to call 911 and ask to speak with an Irondequoit police officer.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Rochester resident after pursuit on drug charges.
On September 27, 2022, at approximately 1:32 p.m., the State Police attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Remington Street in the city of Rochester. The operator failed to comply and fled troopers through several city streets. The vehicle subsequently came to rest on Saratoga Avenue and the operator was taken into custody without incident.
Jefferson Ave. murder victim identified as retired Rochester Police Officer
Rochester police is unsure of the timeline connected to the shooting. It remains unclear whether Booker was shot prior to, or after the car crash.
Rochester trio face robbery charges after stealing $1K from Victor store
All three were released on their own recognizance by an Ontario County judge.
Woman, man murdered in separate Rochester shootings
Two people were killed during separate shootings in the city.
Comments / 0