ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains hospitalized with new diagnosis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster and the voice of Missouri State University athletics Art Hains is hospitalized with a new diagnosis. Hains fell ill last week. Friends close to Hains say doctors diagnosed him with complications from the West Nile Virus. Mosquitos transmit the virus. Friends say he will likely move to a hospital in Kansas City for treatment.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Area marching bands compete at Pride of the Ozarks

Marching bands from all over the area competed at the Pride of the Ozarks marching festival in Ozark on Saturday. Click the links below for full photo galleries of each of the area’s bands that competed.
OZARK, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Longtime Carthage R-9 administrator passes away

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Saturday, September 24, 2022, Carthage R-9 schools release information that a longtime beloved administrator has died. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Dr. Sam Rogers, Carthage High School Assistant Principal. Please join us in keeping the Rogers family in your thoughts and prayers.” — CARTHAGE R-9.
CARTHAGE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Entertainment
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
KTTS

Win Tickets to Dylan Scott at Midnight Rodeo

Everything Country 94.7 KTTS & Nottingham Productions can’t wait to send YOU to see Dylan Scott, LIVE at Midnight Rodeo. Mark your calendar for Friday, October 7th as Dylan Scott is set to take the stage at Midnight Rodeo in Springfield, MO. But that’s not the only great news....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NIH Director's Blog

Greene County Medical Society on the Move

Founded in 1874, the Greene County Medical Society has provided a voice for generations of southwest Missouri physicians. As with most membership organizations, the GCMS needed to address changes in medicine and membership. To remain relevant we had to evaluate how we “do” organized medicine in Springfield, Missouri. Under the leadership of 2015 President Robert B. Shaw, Jr., MD, our Society made plans to modernize our society in hopes of continuing our success in today’s changing times.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild & quiet weather to start our first week of fall

Viewers through the KY3 First Alert Weather app shared several pictures of a strange sequence of lights in the sky Sunday. Springfield family finally gets closure after their son’s killer is charged. Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains hospitalized with new diagnosis. Doctors have diagnosed longtime Springfield broadcaster...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Chiefs#The Missouri State Bears
KOLR10 News

Stockton boy run over by parade float

STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
STOCKTON, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Cassville man dies in head-on car crash

CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
CASSVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KYTV

VIDEO: See the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena ahead of Thunder Days

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Pro Bull Riding professionals will appear this weekend at the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale. The 50,000-seat arena, home to the brand-new Professional Bull Riding Team Missouri Thunder, will reopen to the public for the first time with the highly anticipated three-day PBR Team Series event “Thunder Days” from September 23-25. CLICK HERE for tickets: https://pbr.com/thunder-days/overview/
RIDGEDALE, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Humane Society called to chihuahua rescue

The Branson Humane Society were called to help rescue a pack of chihuahuas which had been dumped in the Cape Fair area on Friday, September 16. Over a dozen chihuahuas were left in a clearing in the wooded location without food or water. The couple who discovered the dogs and called local animal rescue organizations said they didn’t have a total count on the number of dogs on the property, because they “stopped counting when they got to 20.”
BRANSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued

After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Lebanon, Mo. on Thursday

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Lebanon on Thursday night. The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received valuable safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in a weather school class, including some fiery experiments. And congrats to Michael...
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy