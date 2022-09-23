Colonie investigating sick, dead ducks at The Crossings
COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The town of Colonie is issuing a warning after an increase in sick or dead waterfowl have been found by the pond at The Crossings.
The town has sent the birds for testing. Out of abundance of caution, the walking path and waterfront around the pond have been closed.
Anyone visiting the park should take the following precautions:
- Stay away from the waterfowl
- Do not feed the animals
- Avoid waterfowl feces on the pathways and grass
- Respect the caution tape currently surrounding the pond area
If you come across any deceased or injured waterfowl, you're asked to contact park employees or call police at 518-783-2744.
