Colonie investigating sick, dead ducks at The Crossings

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The town of Colonie is issuing a warning after an increase in sick or dead waterfowl have been found by the pond at The Crossings.

The town has sent the birds for testing. Out of abundance of caution, the walking path and waterfront around the pond have been closed.

Anyone visiting the park should take the following precautions:

Stay away from the waterfowl

Do not feed the animals

Avoid waterfowl feces on the pathways and grass

Respect the caution tape currently surrounding the pond area

If you come across any deceased or injured waterfowl, you’re asked to contact park employees or call police at 518-783-2744.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.