Colonie, NY

Colonie investigating sick, dead ducks at The Crossings

By Courtney Ward
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15k8HX_0i6lQSP300

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The town of Colonie is issuing a warning after an increase in sick or dead waterfowl have been found by the pond at The Crossings.

The town has sent the birds for testing. Out of abundance of caution, the walking path and waterfront around the pond have been closed.

Anyone visiting the park should take the following precautions:

  • Stay away from the waterfowl
  • Do not feed the animals
  • Avoid waterfowl feces on the pathways and grass
  • Respect the caution tape currently surrounding the pond area

If you come across any deceased or injured waterfowl, you’re asked to contact park employees or call police at 518-783-2744.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

