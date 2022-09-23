Read full article on original website
Related
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey Defeats Miami (OH) at Home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– Indiana Field Hockey got back on track Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 win over Miami of Ohio at Deborah Tobias Field. The win brings Indiana's overall record to 7-4. The game today vs. the RedHawks marked the second-to-last non-conference game of the regular season. Of the eight remaining regular season games, seven of them will be Big Ten games.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Drop Road Battle against Badgers, 2-0
MADISON, Wis. – Indiana women's soccer (2-2-6, 0-2-1) drops their second road matchup, 2-0 against the Wisconsin Badgers (8-1-2, 3-0-0) at McClimon Field in Madison on Sunday afternoon. KEY MOMENTS. • It was a steady match at the start with Indiana and Wisconsin going back and forth. The Hoosiers...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wins Dramatic Five-Set Match against Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – A late Maryland surge gave Indiana Volleyball (8-6, 1-1) everything it could handle on Sunday afternoon at the Xfinity Pavilion. The Hoosiers won the first two sets, but the Terrapins battled back to win the third and fourth. After going down 6-2 in the final frame, IU bounced back to close out Maryland 25-21, 25-16, 24-26, 19-25, 17-15 and earn its first conference victory of the season.
thedailyhoosier.com
Junior guard Trey Galloway has returned to full live action as IU basketball opens practice
Indiana appears to be a healthy team as the Hoosiers open practice for the 2022-23 season this week. The lone player who is known to have had a major offseason procedure was Trey Galloway, and right on schedule with the opening of practice, he is unlimited and back to live action. Even that timing was a bit conservative just to make sure the junior guard didn’t push his repaired groin unnecessarily.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Fall at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Indiana's unbeaten season is gone. Its possibilities are not. "We'll bounce back," tailback Josh Henderson told Voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer in the aftermath of Saturday's 45-24 loss at Cincinnati. IU (3-1) couldn't overcome a disastrous end to a disappointing first half, when it gave up...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes: at Cincinnati
• Indiana is 9-5-2 all-time against Cincinnati, with the first meeting coming in 1896. IU owns a 3-2-1 mark in games played in Cincinnati, and the first trip to the Queen City since 1998 (W, 48-14). • The Hoosiers have scored at least 20 points in 46 consecutive games against...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Know the Challenge Ahead
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - How good is Indiana?. The Hoosiers (3-0) play at Cincinnati (2-1) on Saturday afternoon, a game rich in possibilities given the Bearcats' College Football Playoff history. "It will be a good matchup," receiver Emery Simmons says. "Coach (Tom) Allen instills in us all the time we have...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey Falls at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. ––– Indiana Field Hockey lost on the road to No. 4 Louisville on Friday, 2-0, at Trager Stadium. The loss drops Indiana's record to 6-4 on the season. • In the 10th minute, Louisville got two consecutive shots off their penalty corner chance. sophomore Arabella Loveridge made a save and redshirt junior Sydney Keld made a key defensive save on the shot to follow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Falls in Conference Opener 3-0 to No. 9 Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The journey through the Big Ten is officially underway after a 3-0 defeat for the Indiana Volleyball team (7-6, 0-1) at the hands of No. 9 Penn State on Friday evening. A tough-opening set was followed by back-to-back competitive frames as Penn State pulled out...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (9/23)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
St. Elmo's, curry goat and duck bowling: A travel writer's guide to eating and playing in Indy
"A Fatty's Guide to Traveling and Eating the World" is a monthly travel and food column here at Salon that’s dedicated to helping travelers of all sizes find adventure. Just a three-hour drive from Chicago, the city of Indianapolis isn't the first destination most people think of when they are planning a vacation. But, I'd humbly ask them to reconsider. Indianapolis is a beautiful city of just under a million residents, and an up-and-coming foodie scene that rivals many in the Midwest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
CBS Sports
Cincinnati vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. With a combined 945 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
Five NKY public high schools among 43 from across state named College Success Award recipients
Five Northern Kentucky schools are among 43 Kentucky public high schools name recipients of the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to...
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
wvxu.org
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
Inside Indiana Business
Huber ‘excited’ for new leadership role at IU
The outgoing chief executive officer of the Indy Chamber wasn’t looking for a new job, but says the vision laid out by Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was very attractive to him. On Thursday, Michael Huber was named vice president for university relations at IU, a role he will begin next month.
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
Comments / 0