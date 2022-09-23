ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Roosevelt High School football team will have a game with Holy Family High School on September 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

Roosevelt High School
Holy Family High School
September 23, 2022
14:30:00
