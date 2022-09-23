Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Nia Long Speaks Out After Fiancé Ime Udoka's NBA Suspension, And Twitter Has Her Back
Long has received an outpouring of love online — including an effusive statement of support from Rep. Jamaal Bowman.
NBA・
Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today
Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nia Long Moved To Boston For Fiancé Ime Udoka Two Weeks Before His Affair Broke, ‘Kept In Dark’ By Celtics
Nia Long was blindsided by the news that her fiancé/Boston Celtics coach Ima Udoka had an affair with an “improper intimate” relationship with a member of his team staff, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to Nia said the actress was kept in the dark — even by the Celtics who found out about the allegations months ago. An insider said that Nia had no idea and proof of that was she moved to Boston two weeks ago. The couple was set to start house hunting. Based on the timeline of the scandal, Udoka was not only aware of his affair...
Nia Long Comments After Fiancé Ime Udoka Is Suspended From Celtics
Watch: Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together. Nia Long is ready to speak out about the drama surrounding her fiancé, Ime Udoka. Following Ime's suspension as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team rules, the Best Man actress shared a statement, via her rep Shannon Barr, thanking everyone for their love during this time.
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Complex
Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews Have Tense Back and Forth Over Ime Udoka Scandal
Stephen A. Smith hasn’t shied away from expressing his frustration about the suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who will miss the entire 2022-23 season after it was discovered that he had a consensual, improper relationship with a team staffer. After calling out the Celtics on Thursday’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook & All Other Players Except Dennis Schroder In Attendance For First Day Of Minicamp
After a long layoff, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally gearing up for the 2022-23 season to officially tip off within the next month. The offseason was a busy one for the Lakers, who added several new pieces to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Russell Westbrook also remains on the roster despite constant trade negotiations that would’ve brought back multiple players.
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Speaks On Anthony Edwards' Anti-Gay Comments
Wade says having a transgender child has helped him better understand gay community
Lakers News: Who's In, Who's Out For Players-Only Minicamp
Which Lakers are meeting up today in San Diego?
Indiana Pacers waive three players ahead of training camp
The Pacers roster looks different with training camp approaching.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orlando Magic Waive Former Wizards And Lakers Player
The Orlando Magic announced Saturday that they had waived former Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers guard Joel Ayayi, who went undrafted in 2021.
Shaq denies Ben Simmons’ claims about him ignoring mental health struggles
Shaquille O’Neal replied to Ben Simmons’ criticism of him abandoning the LSU brotherhood and being unsupportive of his mental health struggles. The NBA season is almost here, and Shaquille O’Neal and Ben Simmons are doing a great job table-setting some early fall drama for us. Simmons, after...
NBA・
US News and World Report
Celtics: Udoka Suspended for 'Multiple' Policy Violations
BOSTON (AP) — The reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday. “We go...
New Orleans Pelicans Sign 2 Players
On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans have signed John Butler and Zylan Cheatham.
Comments / 0