FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sioux City Journal
Two inmates reported missing from corrections center in Omaha
A man convicted of armed robbery and making terroristic threats in Lincoln in 2013 was one of two inmates reported missing Thursday from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed his electronic monitoring device, which...
Sioux City Journal
Blair man gets nearly 10 years in prison for threatening to kill wildlife officer
A Blair man will serve nearly 10 years in federal prison for threatening to kill a wildlife officer. A judge sentenced 24-year-old Cody A. Cape to 117 months in federal prison Thursday for threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and carrying and using a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a court filing. Cape pleaded guilty to both charges in June.
Sioux City Journal
First Nebraska casino gets the greenlight, will open Saturday in Lincoln
The long-awaited opening of Nebraska's first state-licensed casino cleared its final hurdle Friday afternoon, paving the way for the first pull of a slot machine in Lincoln's history. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to grant a permanent gaming license to WarHorse Lincoln, which plans to open its...
Sioux City Journal
Hinton exerts defensive dominance to doom Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0
Hinton's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0 in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on September 24.
